2930 28th St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 06/01/20 Come home to a beautiful English basement unit with hardwood floors, a room, and a full bath available for rent. All Utilities included. Separate entry. Separate A/C and heating systems. Dishwasher and microwave in the kitchen. Use of washer/dryer in a common area. This unit sits on a quiet, very sought after neighborhood, and is located blocks from the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park metros, with shopping, CVS, grocery stores, Yes Organics, dining, and other activities all within walking distance. Next to Rock Creek Parkway. The unit is one street in, across from the Woodley Park Zoo. There is a Capital Bikeshare station half a block away, and bus stops for direct buses to various parts of the city are just steps from the house. Street parking is available for free. Asking for $1600/month with one month's security deposit. Thanks for looking!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796458)