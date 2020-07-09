All apartments in Washington
2930 28th St NW

2930 28th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2930 28th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Come home to a beautiful English basement unit with hardwood floors, a room, and a full bath available for rent. All Utilities included. Separate entry. Separate A/C and heating systems. Dishwasher and microwave in the kitchen. Use of washer/dryer in a common area. This unit sits on a quiet, very sought after neighborhood, and is located blocks from the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park metros, with shopping, CVS, grocery stores, Yes Organics, dining, and other activities all within walking distance. Next to Rock Creek Parkway. The unit is one street in, across from the Woodley Park Zoo. There is a Capital Bikeshare station half a block away, and bus stops for direct buses to various parts of the city are just steps from the house. Street parking is available for free. Asking for $1600/month with one month's security deposit. Thanks for looking!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 28th St NW have any available units?
2930 28th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 28th St NW have?
Some of 2930 28th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 28th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2930 28th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 28th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 2930 28th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2930 28th St NW offer parking?
No, 2930 28th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 2930 28th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2930 28th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 28th St NW have a pool?
No, 2930 28th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2930 28th St NW have accessible units?
No, 2930 28th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 28th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 28th St NW has units with dishwashers.

