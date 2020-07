Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge courtyard 24hr gym pool accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room green community hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now. Centrally located on dynamic H Street, Station House is equal parts culture and connections, steps from Union Station and the new DC Streetcar line. Pet-friendly, with an amenity lineup beyond compare, this sociable and socially conscious community with LEED(R) Silver Certification is the new definition of stylish living in the nation’s capital.