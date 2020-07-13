All apartments in Washington
Third & Rhode.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Third & Rhode

Open Now until 6pm
230 Rhode Island Ave NE · (804) 294-3780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 230-509 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,949

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 230-114 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230-401 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Third & Rhode.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
dog grooming area
internet access
WELCOME TO THIRD & RHODE APARTMENTS
Studio, One- and Two-Bedroom Apartment Homes

Third & Rhode lies between two of Washington's emerging and eclectic neighborhoods, NOMA and Brookland. With a Walk Score of 85, Rhode Island Gardens offers the conveniences of urban living right at your doorstep. Enjoy easy access to restaurants, entertainment, shopping, public transit and more.

Amenities to include modern chef kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, energy efficient heating and air conditioning, in-home laundry, antique hardwood floors, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Third & Rhode have any available units?
Third & Rhode has 3 units available starting at $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Third & Rhode have?
Some of Third & Rhode's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Third & Rhode currently offering any rent specials?
Third & Rhode is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Third & Rhode pet-friendly?
Yes, Third & Rhode is pet friendly.
Does Third & Rhode offer parking?
Yes, Third & Rhode offers parking.
Does Third & Rhode have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Third & Rhode offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Third & Rhode have a pool?
No, Third & Rhode does not have a pool.
Does Third & Rhode have accessible units?
Yes, Third & Rhode has accessible units.
Does Third & Rhode have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Third & Rhode has units with dishwashers.

