Amenities
WELCOME TO THIRD & RHODE APARTMENTS
Studio, One- and Two-Bedroom Apartment Homes
Third & Rhode lies between two of Washington's emerging and eclectic neighborhoods, NOMA and Brookland. With a Walk Score of 85, Rhode Island Gardens offers the conveniences of urban living right at your doorstep. Enjoy easy access to restaurants, entertainment, shopping, public transit and more.
Amenities to include modern chef kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, energy efficient heating and air conditioning, in-home laundry, antique hardwood floors, and more.