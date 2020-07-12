/
woodley park
229 Apartments for rent in Woodley Park, Washington, DC
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,633
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,908
1260 sqft
Experience life in the leafy Woodley Park neighborhood. Public transit access is nearby, with the Metro just a block away. Enjoy spacious apartments, complete with hardwood floors and a recently renovated kitchen.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,758
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,998
1138 sqft
Conveniently situated within easy reach of the Woodley Park-Zoo Metro Station. Floor plans feature floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies or patios. Residents enjoy access to a media room, BBQ grilling area and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
23 Units Available
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,340
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,885
1389 sqft
Units have granite counters, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Ample closet and storage space. Valet service. Outdoor pool and hot tub. Fitness center with yoga classes. Beautiful location near Smithsonian National Zoological Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,499
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,001
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1120 sqft
Outstanding rooftop views and close to a metro stop. Impressive interiors complement the community features such as 24-hour laundry and gym. Business center and utilities included.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
9 Units Available
The Delano
2745 29th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
937 sqft
Within walking distance of the National Zoo and dozens of retail shops and restaurants. Luxury apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Gym, parking and valet service on site.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,572
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,803
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Historical building with hardwood floors, granite counters, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Courtyard, bbq and gym available. Located close to Smithsonian National Zoological Park among many other restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,917
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1023 sqft
One- and two-bedrooms with hardwood floors, granite counters, patio/balcony, 24-hour laundry. Utilities included in rent. Easy access to Rock Creek and Potomac parkways, and near I-465. Close to Smithsonian National Zoo and D.C. transit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated March 21 at 12:23am
Contact for Availability
2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2800 Connecticut Avenue in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2815 Cortland Place, NW
2815 Cortland Place Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,430
1368 sqft
2815 Cortland Place, NW Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Woodley Park Semi-detached 3 bed 3 1/2 bath Home w/Patio & Garage! - Walk to the Zoo! This exquisite 3 bed 3 1/2 bath semi-detached home is sure to check a lot of boxes off your list! On the lower
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2501 Calvert St. NW #511
2501 Calvert Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2501 Calvert St. NW #511 Available 08/05/20 Nicely Renovated One Bedroom. 1 block to Woodley Park Metro, easy access to Rock Creek Park - Live the city life in this bright, nicely renovated one bedroom apartment in the heart of Woodley Park.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3100 Connecticut Ave NW #228
3100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
901 sqft
3100 Connecticut Ave NW #228 Available 08/17/20 Meticulously Maintained 1BR + Den in Cathedral Park! - Meticulously Maintained 1BR + Den in Cathedral Park! Light Filled & Bright spacious unit*Features gleaming hardwood floors, custom paint & blinds
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2401 Calvert St NW 714
2401 Calvert Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1084 sqft
2 MONTHS FREE! 2 Beds/2 Baths w/Utilities Included - Property Id: 283306 2 MONTHS FREE RENT SPECIAL! 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHS AVAIL JULY/AUGUST w/UTILITIES INCLUDED! PRICED $2865-$3145!* 940-1165 SQ FT ACROSS FROM WOODLEY PARK METRO! Great rental
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2607 31ST STREET NW
2607 31st Street Northwest, Washington, DC
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
5104 sqft
POSSIBLE OPTION TO LEASE LONGER THAN ONE YEAR. RENT ENTIRE HOUSE FOR $12,000 or EXCLUDE LOWER LEVEL SUITE FOR $11,000. Exquisite French Norman-style Tudor designed by Joseph A. Parks built in 1932 and later expanded. This 5BR/4.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2725 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW
2725 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1093 sqft
Stylish and convenient with sun splashed rooms. Gleaming wood floors in LR & DR. SGD to balcony which overlooks woods. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter and SS Nice storage in the apartment and a locked storage bin in the garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
2801 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #5
2801 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2801 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #5 in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW
2643 Woodley Place Northwest, Washington, DC
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
3240 sqft
This beautifully restored Wardman home located on one of Woodley Park's most quaint and pristine streets and just one block away from Woodley Metro boasts 6 bedrooms, 1st floor den, powder room, wood-burning fireplace in grand living room,
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2841 29TH STREET NW
2841 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
2134 sqft
Stunning Wardman Home In Garfield-Slate Sidewalk Leads to Delightful Full Width Front Porch-Gracious Entry Foyer-Updated Kitchen w/Adjoining Versital Eating Area or Familty Room-French Cream Raised Panel Cabinetry-Wall of Windows Overlooks Rear
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2701 Woodley Pl NW
2701 Woodley Place Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable, private English basement studio apartment with private patio available on August 1, one block from Woodley Park Metro/Red Line! Option to include one or two off-street parking spaces All utilities included in rent, including high
Results within 1 mile of Woodley Park
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
24 Units Available
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,862
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,180
1203 sqft
Luxurious apartment community with convenient on-site amenities, including guest suite and game room. Features spacious walk-in closets and high-end hardwood flooring. Situated between Pelican Alley and 14th ST NW with quick access to Meridian Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,672
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
853 sqft
Gracious, pet-friendly residences have a striking brick facade and architectural features such as art deco archways. Units feature plenty of storage, outdoor living space and ample parking. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance and lush courtyards.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,627
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1022 sqft
Eaves Glover Park is a handsome complex in DC's Glover Park neighborhood. The units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and garbage disposals. They're also pet-friendly and centrally located.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,838
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1108 sqft
Within walking distance of Van Ness-UDC Metro Station. Also close to UDC and Howard Law School. Apartments feature step-down living rooms and fully equipped kitchens. Outdoor area with BBQs and lounge seating located on-site.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,550
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
632 sqft
This property features rooftop decks, on-site restaurant and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have built-in bookshelves, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Community is adjacent to the Smithsonian Zoological Park and near the Naval Observatory.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
25 Units Available
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,681
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
