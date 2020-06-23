All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1115 5TH STREET NW

1115 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1115 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2-level living space. Fresh paint, new kitchen, great back yard. Shared off-street parking and rear yard. Close to EVERYTHING.downtown DC has to offer. Safeway one block away. Cats allowed. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 5TH STREET NW have any available units?
1115 5TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1115 5TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1115 5TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 5TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 5TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1115 5TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1115 5TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1115 5TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 5TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 5TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1115 5TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1115 5TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1115 5TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 5TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 5TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 5TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 5TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
