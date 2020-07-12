Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:43 PM

229 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon Square, Washington, DC

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,656
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
17 Units Available
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,823
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,233
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,712
1059 sqft
Unique apartment community in Mount Vernon Triangle. Mix of studios, lofts and townhomes. Community rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center, inside and outside resident lounges. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile in showers.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
$
11 Units Available
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,896
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern residences with upscale features and appliances, including modern wood flooring, European-style frameless cabinetry, spacious walk-in closets, and giant private balconies. Complex features bike storage, an on-site concierge, and rooftop terrace.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
102 Units Available
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1158 sqft
Modern apartment design and luxurious comfort in these apartment homes located right off Interstate 395. Enjoy luxury amenities like a business center, car charging and even 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
64 Units Available
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1180 sqft
Destination address located only blocks from city landmarks. Interior features sunroom, stunning views and eat-in kitchen. A wide range of on-site amenities available, including rooftop lounge, recreational and sports facilities, and planned social activities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
35 Units Available
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
863 sqft
Cambridge is between 12th Street and Thomas Circle. The complex offers a rooftop pool and concierge. Each unit offers dishwashers, granite counters, refrigerators and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
14 Units Available
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,081
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,238
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,248
1118 sqft
Washington D.C. atmosphere comes alive at Yale West on New York Avenue. Studio, one- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center and easy access to I-395.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
19 Units Available
450K
450 K St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,314
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,031
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,651
1038 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments in Mount Vernon Triangle, a trendy neighborhood in downtown Washington, D.C. Floor plans feature Washington Monument views. Amenities include a rooftop deck and lap pool, residents' lounge, fitness center, and zen garden.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,628
342 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
850 sqft
Stunning studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Logan Circle area of Washington, D.C. Amazing views, hardwood floors, modern kitchens, granite counters, patio/balcony. Near dining, shopping and entertainment on prestigious Massachusetts Avenue. Controlled access and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 25 at 02:10pm
$
18 Units Available
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,600
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
635 sqft
QUALITY. AMENITIES. COMMUNITY.FIND YOUR LIFE STYLE BALANCE AT ZEN APARTMENTS IN WASHINGTON, DC

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
437 New York Ave NW 701
437 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,639
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 701 Available 08/01/20 Yale Steam Laundry condo - Property Id: 106171 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106171 Property Id 106171 (RLNE5915789)

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112
555 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 Available 07/15/20 Centrally Located 1BD/1BA w Parking Chinatown/Gallery place/Penn Quater - Sunny 1BR/1BA unit w Parking & Xtra Storage in full service building.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1117 10TH STREET NW
1117 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1234 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BEST VALUE, PRIME LOCATION, SPACIOUS 2BR/2BA (1 BED WITH DEN) CONDO, SS APPLIANCES,BALCONY, GREEN ROOF DECK, WALK IN CLOSET,FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, CERAMIC TILE BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS , 1 GARAGE PARKING SPACE INCLUDED, FULL

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
811 4TH ST NW #222
811 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,000
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just Listed | Spacious, sharp 1 bedroom with high ceilings and flooded with natural light in popular Madrigal Lofts . Open floor plan with new paint, stainless/granite kitchen, large bath, huge windows and great closets.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1111 11TH ST NW #902
1111 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,200
692 sqft
Furnished one bedroom condo in one of the best downtown locations near City Center, Penn Quarter, Whole Foods, restaurants and museums. This one unit gets lots of sone and has a private balcony with city views just off the living room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
602 M STREET NW
602 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
800 sqft
Renovated 2bd/1ba apartment. Beautifully redone, high ceilings, private back patio! Washer/dryer in-unit, marble kitchen countertop, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, new central heat/AC. Lower unit in 3 unit row house (~street level)).

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
460 NEW YORK AVENUE NW
460 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Gorgeous 460 NEW YORK AVE in center of Mt. Vernon Triangle! Close to Retail, Metro & CityCenter! Contemporary marble lobby w/ concierge, roof top sky terrace & lounge, extra storage, bike room & outdoor grill.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW
1107 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
8 Bedrooms
$9,900
4320 sqft
Step in this * RARELY AVAILABLE * Elegant, Well maintained, FURNISHED Historic Property in Heart of DC. One of the last surviving early antebellum Federal homes. This four story home has 8 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
400 K Street Nw
400 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
991 sqft
Spacious 1+Den at Lydian. New apartment building in the heart of Mt. Vernon Triangle/Shaw, centrally located with walking access to multiple metro stops, Safeway, restaurants, gyms and more. Includes a rooftop with pool, club room and gym.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
910 M Street Northwest - 616
910 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
997 sqft
City dwellers paradise! Located in one of the most sought after condominium buildings in the city, The Whitman. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is one of the largest floorplans in the building and is available furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1125 12th Street Northwest - Unit 45
1125 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,467
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This open kitchen with breakfast bar ,with view to the Livingroom wont last. close to everything you can possibly need in DC Neighborhood is Old City 2 comes with one bedroom and one bath. nice view, plenty of window if you don't want lights on.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Vernon Square
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,623
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
754 sqft
Meet Slowe... The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
30 Units Available
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,969
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
820 sqft
Short walking distance to two Metro stops, shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pool, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill. 24-hour gym and internet cafe. Concierge and valet service.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
62 Units Available
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,770
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1076 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
Mount Vernon Square
Neighborhood Guide
The Mount Vernon Square neighborhood (and adjacent Mount Vernon Triangle) has experienced major growth in the last ten years. The change was kicked off by the opening of the new Walter E. Washington Convention Center on the north side of the square in 2003. The opening of the impressive new convention center meant many high-end hotels and businesses quickly followed.

The neighborhood is now rapidly growing and is home to many high-rise apartments, condos, and office buildings. CityCenterDC and City Vista are just two of the mixed-use developments built in the last five years. With many more residences currently under construction, Mount Vernon Square won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

With major growth and construction comes a bit of a parking headache. Like many DC neighborhoods, residential parking is hard to come by. But Mount Vernon Square is the perfect neighborhood for going carless. With the abundance of nearby public transportation, you can get anywhere you need to go fast. The neighborhood offers quick access to four Metro stations (covering Red, Yellow, and Green lines), the Circulator bus line, Metro bus stops, and even multiple bikeshare stations.

Of course, you may find you can get everywhere you need to go on foot. You’re only a few blocks away from Chinatown (and the Verizon Center) and less than a mile from The White House. The neighborhood is home to dozens of new restaurants and bars, innovative gyms, drug stores, and a 24-hour grocery store. Walk out your front door and it won’t be long until you stumble upon one of Mount Vernon Square’s new restaurants or bars. Try Mandu for authentic Korean, Silo for a fun night out, or Busboys and Poets for dinner with a side of culture. And should you overeat, you can hit up Orangetheory Fitness, SoulCycle, Solidcore, or just go on a long walk.

The best place to walk is the newly improved K Street between Mount Vernon Square and New Jersey Avenue. Thanks to the local Community Improvement District streetscape initiative, K Street is now home to tree-lined paths, wide sidewalks, and many sidewalk cafes. The streets are even home to a mix of permanent and temporary art installations. In the Mount Vernon Triangle CID, property owners have agreed to pay higher taxes to make these kinds of improvements. Mount Vernon Triangle was even selected to be one of three sites for a future Playable Art DC installation which will add creative play spaces for community children. Overall the CID has been successful in improving the quality of living, encouraging growth, and lowering crime in the area.

The neighborhood really shines in the spring when people get together to celebrate Spring Fest in May. The festival includes live music and fresh, local food. It also marks the beginning of market season for the Mount Vernon Triangle Freshfarm Market. The market runs on Saturday mornings from May to October in front of bustling City Vista. It’s a great place to meet new neighbors while enjoying Pennsylvania-grown produce.

With all this progress, you might forget that Mount Vernon Square is home to the Historical Society of Washington, D.C. The Beaux-Arts building is in the middle of the square and was once home to the District of Columbia Public Library. The building now houses historical exhibits, a research library, and the Carnegie Library. The Historical Society is open to the public Tuesday-Friday.

It’s hard to believe that vibrant Mount Vernon Square once housed little more than parking lots and bus stations. Now Mount Vernon Square has something for everyone, but it really appeals to young professionals. If you want to to live and play in the heart of the city, come for a fun visit. You can stroll down K Street, admire all the new stores, and plan your move over dinner and drinks.

