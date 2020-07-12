229 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon Square, Washington, DC

The neighborhood is now rapidly growing and is home to many high-rise apartments, condos, and office buildings. CityCenterDC and City Vista are just two of the mixed-use developments built in the last five years. With many more residences currently under construction, Mount Vernon Square won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

With major growth and construction comes a bit of a parking headache. Like many DC neighborhoods, residential parking is hard to come by. But Mount Vernon Square is the perfect neighborhood for going carless. With the abundance of nearby public transportation, you can get anywhere you need to go fast. The neighborhood offers quick access to four Metro stations (covering Red, Yellow, and Green lines), the Circulator bus line, Metro bus stops, and even multiple bikeshare stations.

Of course, you may find you can get everywhere you need to go on foot. You’re only a few blocks away from Chinatown (and the Verizon Center) and less than a mile from The White House. The neighborhood is home to dozens of new restaurants and bars, innovative gyms, drug stores, and a 24-hour grocery store. Walk out your front door and it won’t be long until you stumble upon one of Mount Vernon Square’s new restaurants or bars. Try Mandu for authentic Korean, Silo for a fun night out, or Busboys and Poets for dinner with a side of culture. And should you overeat, you can hit up Orangetheory Fitness, SoulCycle, Solidcore, or just go on a long walk.

The best place to walk is the newly improved K Street between Mount Vernon Square and New Jersey Avenue. Thanks to the local Community Improvement District streetscape initiative, K Street is now home to tree-lined paths, wide sidewalks, and many sidewalk cafes. The streets are even home to a mix of permanent and temporary art installations. In the Mount Vernon Triangle CID, property owners have agreed to pay higher taxes to make these kinds of improvements. Mount Vernon Triangle was even selected to be one of three sites for a future Playable Art DC installation which will add creative play spaces for community children. Overall the CID has been successful in improving the quality of living, encouraging growth, and lowering crime in the area.

The neighborhood really shines in the spring when people get together to celebrate Spring Fest in May. The festival includes live music and fresh, local food. It also marks the beginning of market season for the Mount Vernon Triangle Freshfarm Market. The market runs on Saturday mornings from May to October in front of bustling City Vista. It’s a great place to meet new neighbors while enjoying Pennsylvania-grown produce.

With all this progress, you might forget that Mount Vernon Square is home to the Historical Society of Washington, D.C. The Beaux-Arts building is in the middle of the square and was once home to the District of Columbia Public Library. The building now houses historical exhibits, a research library, and the Carnegie Library. The Historical Society is open to the public Tuesday-Friday.

It’s hard to believe that vibrant Mount Vernon Square once housed little more than parking lots and bus stations. Now Mount Vernon Square has something for everyone, but it really appeals to young professionals. If you want to to live and play in the heart of the city, come for a fun visit. You can stroll down K Street, admire all the new stores, and plan your move over dinner and drinks.