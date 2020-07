Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center

Tastefully designed with the urban apartment dweller in mind, every apartment home features the best in livability and aesthetics offered in the Cathedral Heights neighborhood. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring light and views into each apartments unique living experience. Beautiful wood floors and plush carpets offer the perfect mix of comfort and luxury. State-of-the-art kitchens feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dishwashers.