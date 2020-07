Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel furnished hardwood floors carpet granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center conference room guest suite hot tub trash valet yoga

In the heart of downtown Washington, DC, The Apartments at CityCenter

anchors a vibrant neighborhood, interconnected with nearby entertainment,

shopping and cultural offerings including the Penn Quarter, Verizon Center

and nearby theater venues. Enter The Plaza at CityCenter through the new

kinetic art Gateway with eye-popping state-of-the-art HD imagery. Dine and

drink at upscale yet relaxed eateries including Del Frisco's Double Eagle

Steak House and DBGB Kitchen and Bar. Shop the world’s best brands – kate

spade new york, BOSS, Burberry and much more. Walk through The Park at

CityCenter and pick up fresh local produce at the weekly farmers market,

listen to live music or check out the free fitness training. When it’s time

to go home, you’re already there. Elevator up to your perfect getaway, one

of the sophisticated residences in two new distinctive buildings at the

center of everything that makes DC great.