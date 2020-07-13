All apartments in Washington
The Dahlia
The Dahlia

7019 Georgia Ave NW · (205) 651-3501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7019 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 days AGO

Studio

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 108A · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 457 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Dahlia.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
air conditioning
package receiving
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
e-payments
package receiving
accessible
online portal
For comfortable and affordable apartments in Northwest DC, look no further than the Dahlia. This apartment community is located in the charming and historic Takoma neighborhood. The building is comprised of studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent. The apartments feature large floor plans, ample closet space, central Air Conditioning, energy efficient appliances and more. Living at The Dahlia isn't just comfortable, it is convenient too. Payments for water, sewer, and trash are included in your rent, rent can be paid online, and the building itself is in a prime location. You can't beat that! WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at The Dahlia means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover the combination of elegance, quality, and modern conveniences at The Dahlia in Northwest DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2 allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Dahlia have any available units?
The Dahlia has 5 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Dahlia have?
Some of The Dahlia's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Dahlia currently offering any rent specials?
The Dahlia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Dahlia pet-friendly?
Yes, The Dahlia is pet friendly.
Does The Dahlia offer parking?
No, The Dahlia does not offer parking.
Does The Dahlia have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Dahlia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Dahlia have a pool?
No, The Dahlia does not have a pool.
Does The Dahlia have accessible units?
Yes, The Dahlia has accessible units.
Does The Dahlia have units with dishwashers?
No, The Dahlia does not have units with dishwashers.
