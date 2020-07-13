Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed air conditioning package receiving e-payments

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry e-payments package receiving accessible online portal

For comfortable and affordable apartments in Northwest DC, look no further than the Dahlia. This apartment community is located in the charming and historic Takoma neighborhood. The building is comprised of studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent. The apartments feature large floor plans, ample closet space, central Air Conditioning, energy efficient appliances and more. Living at The Dahlia isn't just comfortable, it is convenient too. Payments for water, sewer, and trash are included in your rent, rent can be paid online, and the building itself is in a prime location. You can't beat that! WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at The Dahlia means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover the combination of elegance, quality, and modern conveniences at The Dahlia in Northwest DC.