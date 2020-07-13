All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Bell Capitol Hill

1717 E Capitol St SE · (202) 335-1308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1717 E Capitol St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Kingman Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 243 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 011 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 435 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Capitol Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
pool
dog grooming area
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
smoke-free community
Spread out at Bell Capitol Hill, formerly known as Kennedy Row, an apartment community in Washington, DC that offers a suburban lifestyle in the vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood. Centrally located and just a short walk to the Metro, you'll enjoy an effortless commute to work and an easy escape to the area's best dining, shopping and entertainment. Walk or bike the expansive tree-lined streets and expand your city horizons into a refreshing urban setting.

Our pet friendly community offers well-designed studio, one and two bedroom homes that feature custom cabinetry with millwork, premium stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a washer and dryer in each unit. Start your day in our state-of-the art fitness center or soak in endless Capitol views from our rooftop terrace. Our smoke-free community also features bike storage and a pet washing station. Expand your idea of what it means to live on The Hill and call Bell Capitol Hill your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned parking garage: $135/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bell Capitol Hill have any available units?
Bell Capitol Hill has 4 units available starting at $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell Capitol Hill have?
Some of Bell Capitol Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Capitol Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Capitol Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Capitol Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Capitol Hill is pet friendly.
Does Bell Capitol Hill offer parking?
Yes, Bell Capitol Hill offers parking.
Does Bell Capitol Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Capitol Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Capitol Hill have a pool?
Yes, Bell Capitol Hill has a pool.
Does Bell Capitol Hill have accessible units?
No, Bell Capitol Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Capitol Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Capitol Hill has units with dishwashers.

