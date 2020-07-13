Amenities
Spread out at Bell Capitol Hill, formerly known as Kennedy Row, an apartment community in Washington, DC that offers a suburban lifestyle in the vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood. Centrally located and just a short walk to the Metro, you'll enjoy an effortless commute to work and an easy escape to the area's best dining, shopping and entertainment. Walk or bike the expansive tree-lined streets and expand your city horizons into a refreshing urban setting.
Our pet friendly community offers well-designed studio, one and two bedroom homes that feature custom cabinetry with millwork, premium stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a washer and dryer in each unit. Start your day in our state-of-the art fitness center or soak in endless Capitol views from our rooftop terrace. Our smoke-free community also features bike storage and a pet washing station. Expand your idea of what it means to live on The Hill and call Bell Capitol Hill your new home.