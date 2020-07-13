Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking bike storage garage pool dog grooming area hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby smoke-free community

Spread out at Bell Capitol Hill, formerly known as Kennedy Row, an apartment community in Washington, DC that offers a suburban lifestyle in the vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood. Centrally located and just a short walk to the Metro, you'll enjoy an effortless commute to work and an easy escape to the area's best dining, shopping and entertainment. Walk or bike the expansive tree-lined streets and expand your city horizons into a refreshing urban setting.



Our pet friendly community offers well-designed studio, one and two bedroom homes that feature custom cabinetry with millwork, premium stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a washer and dryer in each unit. Start your day in our state-of-the art fitness center or soak in endless Capitol views from our rooftop terrace. Our smoke-free community also features bike storage and a pet washing station. Expand your idea of what it means to live on The Hill and call Bell Capitol Hill your new home.