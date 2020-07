Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving volleyball court on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

All utilities are included at 3003 Van Ness Apartments in Washington, D.C., where you will find great apartments with all the amenities you would expect. Our premier location is just one block off Connecticut Avenue, close to the Van Ness/UDC Metro stop, Rock Creek Park, shops and restaurants. These studio, one - and two-bedroom apartments offer brand new kitchens with white-on-white appliances, oversized windows, beautiful parquet floors, upgraded baths and walk-in closets. Amenities include a beautiful resident lounge, an Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.