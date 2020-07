Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker oven Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator parking pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar fire pit game room green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board yoga

For a luxurious, amenity-rich home on Washington, D.C.’s hippest street, renters should consider leasing at 77H. Located in vibrant NoMa, this building is right by a grocery store, shops and restaurants too. Residents also enjoy on-site retail and dining—meaning that a great night out is just a few steps away. 77H is also right by the Gallery Place Metro, which means the D.C. area is just a quick ride on the Metro away.