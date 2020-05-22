65 Ogden Street

Amenities

Welcome to Patina, where you?ll find surfaces transformed, not with age, but with beautiful metals, glass and colors. Each of Patina?s completely renovated 1-bedroom apartments is a corner unit, which means your space is infused with lots of natural light (artists take note). Layer in rustic-looking designer floors, copper-colored accent walls, modern glass tiles, granite countertops, and an entertainment-worthy kitchen, and you?ve got an apartment worth bragging about. Every kitchen features stainless appliances including a gas range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The granite dining counter serves double-duty as an eat-in breakfast spot, or an area from which to serve your culinary creations. Patina is just a 1-minute walk to the #1 bus line, which takes you to downtown Denver.

The West Wash Park neighborhood is another great Denver location full of historic homes, quiet streets, but with the proximity to the bustling South Broadway corridor. Cafe Europa and Carmine\'s on Penn are favorites, and just a few blocks away is the Mayan Theater, Sputnik and Hi-Dive, and a great selection of restaurants and bars.