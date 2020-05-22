All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:49 PM

65 Ogden Street

65 N Ogden St · No Longer Available
Location

65 N Ogden St, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/830210b0b4 ----
Welcome to Patina, where you?ll find surfaces transformed, not with age, but with beautiful metals, glass and colors. Each of Patina?s completely renovated 1-bedroom apartments is a corner unit, which means your space is infused with lots of natural light (artists take note). Layer in rustic-looking designer floors, copper-colored accent walls, modern glass tiles, granite countertops, and an entertainment-worthy kitchen, and you?ve got an apartment worth bragging about. Every kitchen features stainless appliances including a gas range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The granite dining counter serves double-duty as an eat-in breakfast spot, or an area from which to serve your culinary creations. Patina is just a 1-minute walk to the #1 bus line, which takes you to downtown Denver.
The West Wash Park neighborhood is another great Denver location full of historic homes, quiet streets, but with the proximity to the bustling South Broadway corridor. Cafe Europa and Carmine\'s on Penn are favorites, and just a few blocks away is the Mayan Theater, Sputnik and Hi-Dive, and a great selection of restaurants and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

