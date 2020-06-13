Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

516 Apartments for rent in Denver, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Bear Valley
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Bear Valley
19 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Gateway
103 Units Available
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1371 sqft
Welcome home to Connect at First Creek, a bold and inspiring community of luxury apartments in Denver, Colorado. Our community offers an array of beautifully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans as well as a suite of stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Washington Virginia Vale
40 Units Available
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,034
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
950 sqft
Updated units with air conditioning, a patio and hardwood floors. Ample community amenities, including a sauna, tennis court and business center. Near Leetsdale Marketplace Shopping Center and Jacobs Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jefferson Park
79 Units Available
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gateway
35 Units Available
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,490
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Haven by Watermark, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Denver, CO.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Denver
54 Units Available
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,325
412 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
994 sqft
Civic Lofts embodies all that makes Denver, Colorado such an exciting place to be.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Five Points
26 Units Available
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,370
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1024 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Five Points
79 Units Available
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,375
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Five Points
76 Units Available
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,540
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lowry Field
68 Units Available
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,475
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1078 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Windsor
19 Units Available
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1348 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highland
6 Units Available
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,634
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
1231 sqft
2828 Zuni puts your front door in the middle of one of Denver's trendiest locales. Located at the apex of the popular LoHi neighborhood, 2828 Zuni provides you with a cityscape, mountain views, and a revolutionary living concept.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Denver International Airport
18 Units Available
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate at Pena Station offers brand new, never lived in apartments near DIA. These breathtaking new residences offer amazing features at unbelievable prices.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Kennedy
14 Units Available
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,172
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1005 sqft
Gracious living just minutes from I-83. On-site laundry facilities, private parking, 24-hour gym and maintenance service, and swimming pool. A clubhouse, sauna, game room, and trash valet. Pet-friendly residences feature patios.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highland
34 Units Available
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,413
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1127 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Montbello
29 Units Available
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1020 sqft
Ideally located within 1 mile of all major highways and 8 miles of the Denver International Airport. Next door to the Denver Charter School and SOAR program. Close to the new Northfield shopping center. Townhouse-style units come with washer/dryer and microwave amenities.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lowry Field
32 Units Available
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,373
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1086 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature expansive island kitchens and double-sided fireplaces. Recreation opportunities abound, thanks to the on-site volleyball court, pool table, swimming pool and fitness center. For more, stop by the nearby Lowry Sports Complex Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highlands
38 Units Available
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1070 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hale
85 Units Available
The Theo
985 N Albion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,282
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1046 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers the modern touches desired. On-site amenities include a pool with nearby shuffleboard and other entertainment, yoga center, and courtyard. Rooftop lounge. Homes include spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Denver
30 Units Available
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dayton Triangle
8 Units Available
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,282
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
980 sqft
Located in the Daytona Triangle neighborhood and less than 10 miles from downtown Denver. One- to two-bedroom units feature amenities like hardwood floors, fireplace, large closets and skylight. On-site pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Colfax
57 Units Available
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,071
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hampden South
67 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,259
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
City Guide for Denver, CO

"The bright lights of Denver are shinin' like diamonds, like ten thousand jewels in the sky." (-Willie Nelson, "Denver").

Denver, the Mile-High City. It’s as if everything here is at its pinnacle. The sun is practically always shining, everyone’s happy and fit, and the economy—unlike so many other locales in the U.S.—is soaring. Denver also claims a handful of universities, three highly successful major league sports teams, a spattering of breweries (both macro and micro), and an increasingly efficient mass transit system. There are many, many reasons to move to this old trading post just east of the Rocky Mountains.

Having trouble with Craigslist Denver? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Denver, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Denver renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

