Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM

143 Studio Apartments for rent in Denver, CO

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
34 Units Available
West Highland
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,228
608 sqft
Spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings, wood plank flooring and spacious closets. Conveniently located close to I-70, restaurants, grocery, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
42 Units Available
Five Points
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,418
485 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland
Lumina Apartments
3234 Navajo St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,529
553 sqft
Residential apartments with sun-filled rooms, just minutes from I-25. Each home has stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, extra storage and dishwasher. The modern apartment complex has a garage, internet access and common lobby.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Kennedy
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,197
650 sqft
Gracious living just minutes from I-83. On-site laundry facilities, private parking, 24-hour gym and maintenance service, and swimming pool. A clubhouse, sauna, game room, and trash valet. Pet-friendly residences feature patios.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St, Denver, CO
Studio
$975
365 sqft
Located on Pearl Street in the heart of Capitol Hill. Luxury community offers residents access to BBQ grills, bike racks and laundry. Residents can take advantage of hardwood floors, walk-in closets and tiled backsplash.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Capitol Hill
1170 Logan
1170 Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$953
350 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Easy walking distance to food, arts and cultural attractions. Internet, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors designed to impress.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
56 Units Available
Speer
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,671
623 sqft
Luxury apartments with stunning views of the city. Over 28,000-square-feet of community space, including a large fitness center, onsite bike and snowboard shop, and a 24-hour concierge service. Updated interiors and appliances.
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
25 Units Available
Washington Virginia Vale
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,044
404 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
26 Units Available
Downtown Denver
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,385
515 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
44 Units Available
Downtown Denver
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,274
523 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
37 Units Available
Five Points
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,309
557 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
46 Units Available
Highland
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,426
533 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
14 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,265
489 sqft
Custom-built, pet-friendly homes in sprawling complex, smack dab in Denver's Sherman Street Historic District. Hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Media room, pool table, clubhouse and carport.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
63 Units Available
Stapleton
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,645
589 sqft
New upscale community close to hiking and biking trails. High-end finishes include wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchens, Caesarstone countertops with slab backsplashes and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances.
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
4 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
440 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
149 Units Available
City Park West
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,376
635 sqft
HEART OF UPTOWN Located in the heart of uptown, when you call Park 17 home, you've just made the best of the city your front yard.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
188 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,772
698 sqft
Ready to take the next step toward a more sophisticated lifestyle? Welcome to Gables Vista, Cherry Creek’s finest apartment home community only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
River North Art District
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,315
540 sqft
We're here to help you find your new home. You can apply online 24/7, schedule a video tour with one of our sales associates, or visit the property in person via self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact us for more details.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
39 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,427
546 sqft
Bamboo flooring, quartz countertops, and designer cabinetry. Bike and ski maintenance shop. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, kettlebells, yoga/barre studio, and frequent classes. Just blocks from Union Station.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
66 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,421
586 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Last updated July 13 at 09:01 PM
42 Units Available
River North Art District
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,345
557 sqft
In the heart of Denver south of River North Park and west of Brighton Boulevard, look for modern stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in this newly constructed and green living community.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
76 Units Available
Five Points
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,449
480 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
26 Units Available
River North Art District
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,215
592 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
511 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rent Report
Denver

July 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,063 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,345 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Denver over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Denver, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,345 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Denver fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

