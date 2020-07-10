AL
410 Luxury Apartments for rent in Denver, CO

$
32 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St, Denver, CO
Studio
$2,055
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1261 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
11 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1148 sqft
Luxury riverfront apartments with high-end style and resort-style amenities. Newly renovated with designer finishes and comforts like stainless steel appliances. Enjoy world-class relaxation at the pool, hot tub or yoga room.
$
14 Units Available
River North Art District
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
933 sqft
Modern community with desirable apartments, located in the heart of Denver's River North Art District. Smoke-free units, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Garage, gym, hot tub and on-site parking.
$
9 Units Available
Highland
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,580
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
886 sqft
Designer kitchens with double-door refrigerators and smooth top stoves. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Just blocks to LoHi destinations like Little Man Ice Cream and Linger.
$
29 Units Available
River North Art District
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,215
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1146 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
$
20 Units Available
Lowry Field
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Denver
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,634
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
1143 sqft
Designer kitchens with granite countertops, tile backsplashes, and pendant lighting. Multi-story fitness center with dedicated yoga/pilates space. Fully equipped bike maintenance room. Within blocks of Commons Park and Union Station.
11 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
895 sqft
ReNew on Stout apartments in Denver, Colorado are located in a historic community built in 1917.
$
15 Units Available
Cherry Creek
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,178
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,185
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,449
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
7 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Acoma
816 Acoma St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,942
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,189
1789 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments available with large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, washers/dryers, and gorgeous city views.
$
155 Units Available
City Park West
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,266
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1302 sqft
HEART OF UPTOWN Located in the heart of uptown, when you call Park 17 home, you've just made the best of the city your front yard.
$
36 Units Available
Five Points
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,370
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1200 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
14 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,624
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1424 sqft
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.
48 Units Available
Highland
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1070 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
22 Units Available
Cherry Creek
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,471
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious interiors with wood plank floors, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, strength-training machines and spinning/yoga room. New community means that residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes.
31 Units Available
Marston
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,289
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1414 sqft
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
40 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1220 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
28 Units Available
Hampden South
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,301
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
13 Units Available
Highland
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,722
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
974 sqft
In trendy LoHi, these eco-friendly apartments offer fantastic downtown Denver views. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit W/D and generous cabinets. Minutes to Downtown Denver, parks and Platte River Trail.
$
82 Units Available
Platt Park
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
$
81 Units Available
Gateway
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1371 sqft
Receive up to 8 weeks FREE & a $500 credit!
$
5 Units Available
Platt Park
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
999 sqft
Convenient access to I-25. Large, open floor plans with in-unit laundry. Overhead door offers beautiful views and breezes on pleasant days. Personal patios and balconies.
11 Units Available
Five Points
The Lydian
2560 Welton St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,551
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1035 sqft
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Ample community amenities, such as a coffee bar, pool, yoga studio and grilling stations. Near the cultural attractions and fun of downtown Denver.
29 Units Available
Speer
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,196
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1221 sqft
Choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the park. Enjoy outdoor living space, an underground garage, and high-end kitchen finishes in these units. Close proximity to exceptional bike paths.
Denver

July 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,063 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,345 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Denver over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Denver, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,345 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Denver fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

