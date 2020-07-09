1000 Grant

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 0 br: $300, 1 br: $350, 2 br: $450
Move-in Fees: $165; admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds
fee: Dogs: $300 Cats: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Doberman Pinchers, Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, Wolf-hybrids, Chow Chow, Akita, German Shepherd annd any mix of these breeds. No reptiles, amphibians, rabbits, rodents, ferrets or farm animals of any type.