Denver, CO
1000 Grant
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

1000 Grant

1000 Grant St · (720) 370-0333
Location

1000 Grant St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 10000402 · Avail. now

$1,330

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 10000404 · Avail. now

$1,335

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 10000407 · Avail. now

$1,335

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 10000802 · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 10000703 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 10000806 · Avail. now

$1,565

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1000 Grant.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
package receiving
Now Leasing Studio, One-Bedroom and Two-Bedroom Penthouse Apartments. Move in today!Once a boutique hotel inspired by the jazz scene of the 1960s, 1000 Grant The Burnsley is now a fully renovated apartment community in the heart of Capitol Hill. White quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms and a fully equipped community fitness center are just some of the features that are drawing people to these beautifully updated units. And don’t forget the breathtaking mountain and city views!- See more at: http://www.redpeak.com/apartments/1000-grant-burnsley/#sthash.Wq2hnKEA.dpuf

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 0 br: $300, 1 br: $350, 2 br: $450
Move-in Fees: $165; admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds
fee: Dogs: $300 Cats: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Doberman Pinchers, Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, Wolf-hybrids, Chow Chow, Akita, German Shepherd annd any mix of these breeds. No reptiles, amphibians, rabbits, rodents, ferrets or farm animals of any type.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: 3.5'x3.5'x6': $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Grant have any available units?
1000 Grant has 9 units available starting at $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Grant have?
Some of 1000 Grant's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Grant currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Grant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Grant pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Grant is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Grant offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Grant offers parking.
Does 1000 Grant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Grant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Grant have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Grant has a pool.
Does 1000 Grant have accessible units?
No, 1000 Grant does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Grant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Grant has units with dishwashers.
