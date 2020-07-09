Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities conference room clubhouse internet cafe elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly business center package receiving

Now Leasing Studio, One-Bedroom and Two-Bedroom Penthouse Apartments. Move in today!Once a boutique hotel inspired by the jazz scene of the 1960s, 1000 Grant The Burnsley is now a fully renovated apartment community in the heart of Capitol Hill. White quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms and a fully equipped community fitness center are just some of the features that are drawing people to these beautifully updated units. And don’t forget the breathtaking mountain and city views!- See more at: http://www.redpeak.com/apartments/1000-grant-burnsley/#sthash.Wq2hnKEA.dpuf