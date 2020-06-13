157 Apartments for rent in Federal Heights, CO📍
Federal Heights is a Northern suburb of Denver that's only a 20-minute average drive away from the big downtown. The mile-high city is full of all kinds of excellent entertainment, whether you just want some "high times" or fast-paced fun. Living here puts you conveniently less than 30 miles away from the Denver International Airport as well. This friendly community of less than 12,000 people is spread across 1.8 square miles of mostly flat Colorado plains with slight hills, giving a nice view of the Rocky Mountains in the distance. Plenty of inviting places for rent in Federal Heights include month-to-month rentals and much more.
Plan your move early! There are at least 13 colleges, excluding the local community colleges, within 10 miles of Federal Heights. Therefore, many rental properties become unavailable by the beginning of the fall semester, and a much better selection of rentals will be available by the end of the spring semester.
While spring, summer and fall are all lovely here, you can anticipate snowy winters and icy roads from late November through February. Do prepare your car if you're moving in the winter by getting snow tires; you'll want to keep them on your car when the temperatures average around or below 44 degrees Fahrenheit, which is normal throughout the entire winter season here.
If you happen to have a mountain bike in storage that you were thinking about getting rid of, don't! Just dust it off and bring it with you because Federal Heights has more than 150 great scenic biking routes in and around the area that are all at varying elevations. You can find these biking routes listed at www.mapmyride.com under the "Federal Heights" section.
Federal Heights is not only a part of the Denver metropolitan area; it's also part of Adams County and has nine towns immediately surrounding it: Westminster, Thornton, Strasburg, Northglenn, Commerce City, Brighton, Bennett, Aurora and Arvada. For this reason, none of the neighborhoods of Federal Heights feel small because they extend and blend almost seamlessly into their adjacent towns.
Federal Heights City Center: This is a culturally diverse area that offers great deals on 1-bedroom apartments for rent. This area has great Mexican restaurants all along 91st Street too.
Sherrelwood Estates: If you're searching for a more deluxe studio for rent, this area of Federal Heights that's immediately north of 84th Avenue has some excellent properties to explore. Sunny days are great for frolicking in the Water World amusement park and Camenisch Park nearby. There's also Sherrelwood Park not far from here, which surrounds Kalcevic Reservoir in the neighboring town of Westminster.
North Federal Heights: From West 96th Avenue to 104th Avenue you'll find a good selection of cozy and affordable housing options. Three, four and five bedroom homes are readily available here; you can also enjoy the nearby restaurants offering delicious pizza, burgers and Asian foods.
There are a total of four Amtrak train stations within a 30-mile radius from the center of Federal Heights, and the Regional Transport District, or RTD, bus line has lots of stops with buses running through town every 30 minutes to an hour. The RTD and Amtrak can take you throughout the entire Denver metro area. The Denver Public Transit system also serves the Federal Heights area. More than 50 different taxi, town car and limo services are also available on call. The active carpool system is a great alternative to traditional public transportation, and a personalized bus service called the "RTD Call-n-Ride" system is open to everyone; plus, they have great discounted fare offers for qualified residents who meet their criteria. To learn more, you can visit www.rtd-denver.com/callnride.
The cost of living here is generally much lower than nearby Denver. Most homes average less than 30 years old, so excessive maintenance costs are more unlikely here than in "historic" towns. In the winter, all the residents are responsible for shoveling out their own sidewalks and driveways within 15 hours after the last snowfall, by city ordinance. Remember, snow shoveling is a sport that's much more enjoyable when done in groups! Heartwarming and fun activities in the cold weather also include the annual neighborhood holiday lighting contests with the top three winners receiving certificates and special cash prizes.
In the summer, the outdoor Water World theme park opens up with some wild water slides for everyone to enjoy while getting tanned to his or her heart's content. Keep in mind that living at a high altitude makes tanning, and burning, in the sun much easier and faster than normal; therefore, keep a good sunscreen close at hand like you would your best friend. Federal Heights also holds an annual Cinco de Mayo festival and summer ice cream socials with live entertainment that will make you very glad that you moved here.