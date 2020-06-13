157 Apartments for rent in Federal Heights, CO

Moving to Federal Heights

Plan your move early! There are at least 13 colleges, excluding the local community colleges, within 10 miles of Federal Heights. Therefore, many rental properties become unavailable by the beginning of the fall semester, and a much better selection of rentals will be available by the end of the spring semester.

While spring, summer and fall are all lovely here, you can anticipate snowy winters and icy roads from late November through February. Do prepare your car if you're moving in the winter by getting snow tires; you'll want to keep them on your car when the temperatures average around or below 44 degrees Fahrenheit, which is normal throughout the entire winter season here.

If you happen to have a mountain bike in storage that you were thinking about getting rid of, don't! Just dust it off and bring it with you because Federal Heights has more than 150 great scenic biking routes in and around the area that are all at varying elevations. You can find these biking routes listed at www.mapmyride.com under the "Federal Heights" section.