Apartment List
/
CO
/
federal heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:01 PM

157 Apartments for rent in Federal Heights, CO

📍
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Federal Heights
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,256
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Federal Heights
1 Unit Available
10018 Eliot Circle
10018 Eliot Circle, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1858 sqft
Large Home with Spacious Yard and 2 Car Garage! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of natural light and decorative trim line the inside.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Federal Heights
1 Unit Available
9400 Elm Court, # 667
9400 Elm Circle, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1120 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $450 house payment for 2 months - Lease With Purchase Option. Price:$65,200 1,216 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Kimberly Hills Manufactured Home Community in Federal Heights, CO.
Results within 1 mile of Federal Heights
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Northglenn
2 Units Available
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South Thornton
25 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central Westminster
19 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:34am
Central Westminster
29 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,369
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Thornton
8 Units Available
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
3052 W 107th Pl Unit F
3052 West 107th Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Come see this gorgeous 3BD, 2BA end unit with a large fenced in yard! Tri-level end unit townhome with big living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Shaw Heights
1 Unit Available
8953 Mccoy Pl
8953 Mc Coy Place, Shaw Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
AVAIL 06/15 12 Month Lease Term 3BR/1BA home with gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and custom cabinets. Tile and carpet flooring. Washer/Dryer hookups.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
747 West 96th Avenue
747 West 96th Avenue, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
864 sqft
Located in heart of Thornton, this 3 bed 1 bath is ready for immediate move in. With a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, this unit is clean, affordable, and the perfect fit for everyone.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10701 North Pecos Street
10701 Pecos Street, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
552 sqft
One Bedroom with Amazing Move In Special! Mountain View !! To self-tour this unit, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shaw Heights
1 Unit Available
8885 Meade St
8885 Meade Street, Shaw Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1110 sqft
8885 Meade St Available 07/06/20 Two story newer home with yard - Open floor plan on the main level: living-dining-kitchen. There is a patio as you walk out of the dining area into the back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8657 Clay St. #368
8657 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Westminster! - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Prospectors Point. The open floor plan boasts plenty of natural light and the covered patio is a great place to enjoy the summer shade.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8675 Clay St. Unit 361
8675 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1000 sqft
8675 Clay St. Unit 361 Available 06/16/20 Updated 2BD, 1BA Westminster Condo, with Assigned Parking and Private Outdoor Space. - Beautifully updated condo nestled in one of Westminster's most desirable neighborhoods.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
2740 W. 86th Ave #203
2740 West 86th Avenue, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2740 W. 86th Ave #203 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - The living room, living area has new laminate wood floor, while the bedrooms have the comfort of new, soft, clean carpeting.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8654 Decatur St Unit 235
8654 North Decatur Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
8654 Decatur St Unit 235 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - This gorgeous, end unit condo is in a great location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Thornton
1 Unit Available
8701 Huron Street #9-207
8701 Huron Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,125
520 sqft
AVAILABLE! 1BR, Top Floor Thornton Condo, Balcony, Fireplace, 88th to I25 Access! - EDGE Properties, Inc.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
3630 West 90th Avenue
3630 West 90th Avenue, Shaw Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Completely updated unit with brand new, floors, kitchen, bathroom, paint, and windows. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and the kitchen. Less than one block away from an elementary school. Available for section 8 rental.

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 07:40am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
9123 Perry St
9123 Perry Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
Lovely Westminster ranch-style home offers large living room, updated kitchen, newer countertops and appliances; stove, fridge, dishwasher and lots of cabinet/countertop space. 2 nicely sized bedroom and full remodeled bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
South Thornton
1 Unit Available
8701 Santa Fe Drive
8701 Santa Fe Drive, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1340 sqft
2-Story Townhome With Patio - 3-bedroom townhome * Fenced patio * Community pool * All new paint, carpet, flooring and kitchen appliances * Very handy location * New patio door View our video tour at: https://view.paradym.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Shaw Heights
1 Unit Available
8828 Lowell Boulevard - 1
8828 Lowell Boulevard, Shaw Heights, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Two bedroom duplex in Westminster. Has garage and washer & dryer and an extra parking space. Completely redone. New Floor, paint, bathroom, new kitchen cabinets and new appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Federal Heights
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
City GuideFederal Heights
In 1944, Harry Hadley Ruston dreamt of doing something for those people left behind "on the ground" after the second World War: the veteran pilots, so he built one of the first ever private airports in Colorado state so that they could keep flying from Federal Heights' own Ruston Airport.

Federal Heights is a Northern suburb of Denver that's only a 20-minute average drive away from the big downtown. The mile-high city is full of all kinds of excellent entertainment, whether you just want some "high times" or fast-paced fun. Living here puts you conveniently less than 30 miles away from the Denver International Airport as well. This friendly community of less than 12,000 people is spread across 1.8 square miles of mostly flat Colorado plains with slight hills, giving a nice view of the Rocky Mountains in the distance. Plenty of inviting places for rent in Federal Heights include month-to-month rentals and much more.

Moving to Federal Heights

Plan your move early! There are at least 13 colleges, excluding the local community colleges, within 10 miles of Federal Heights. Therefore, many rental properties become unavailable by the beginning of the fall semester, and a much better selection of rentals will be available by the end of the spring semester.

While spring, summer and fall are all lovely here, you can anticipate snowy winters and icy roads from late November through February. Do prepare your car if you're moving in the winter by getting snow tires; you'll want to keep them on your car when the temperatures average around or below 44 degrees Fahrenheit, which is normal throughout the entire winter season here.

If you happen to have a mountain bike in storage that you were thinking about getting rid of, don't! Just dust it off and bring it with you because Federal Heights has more than 150 great scenic biking routes in and around the area that are all at varying elevations. You can find these biking routes listed at www.mapmyride.com under the "Federal Heights" section.

The Neighborhoods of Federal Heights

Federal Heights is not only a part of the Denver metropolitan area; it's also part of Adams County and has nine towns immediately surrounding it: Westminster, Thornton, Strasburg, Northglenn, Commerce City, Brighton, Bennett, Aurora and Arvada. For this reason, none of the neighborhoods of Federal Heights feel small because they extend and blend almost seamlessly into their adjacent towns.

Federal Heights City Center: This is a culturally diverse area that offers great deals on 1-bedroom apartments for rent. This area has great Mexican restaurants all along 91st Street too.

Sherrelwood Estates: If you're searching for a more deluxe studio for rent, this area of Federal Heights that's immediately north of 84th Avenue has some excellent properties to explore. Sunny days are great for frolicking in the Water World amusement park and Camenisch Park nearby. There's also Sherrelwood Park not far from here, which surrounds Kalcevic Reservoir in the neighboring town of Westminster.

North Federal Heights: From West 96th Avenue to 104th Avenue you'll find a good selection of cozy and affordable housing options. Three, four and five bedroom homes are readily available here; you can also enjoy the nearby restaurants offering delicious pizza, burgers and Asian foods.

Living in Federal Heights

There are a total of four Amtrak train stations within a 30-mile radius from the center of Federal Heights, and the Regional Transport District, or RTD, bus line has lots of stops with buses running through town every 30 minutes to an hour. The RTD and Amtrak can take you throughout the entire Denver metro area. The Denver Public Transit system also serves the Federal Heights area. More than 50 different taxi, town car and limo services are also available on call. The active carpool system is a great alternative to traditional public transportation, and a personalized bus service called the "RTD Call-n-Ride" system is open to everyone; plus, they have great discounted fare offers for qualified residents who meet their criteria. To learn more, you can visit www.rtd-denver.com/callnride.

The cost of living here is generally much lower than nearby Denver. Most homes average less than 30 years old, so excessive maintenance costs are more unlikely here than in "historic" towns. In the winter, all the residents are responsible for shoveling out their own sidewalks and driveways within 15 hours after the last snowfall, by city ordinance. Remember, snow shoveling is a sport that's much more enjoyable when done in groups! Heartwarming and fun activities in the cold weather also include the annual neighborhood holiday lighting contests with the top three winners receiving certificates and special cash prizes.

In the summer, the outdoor Water World theme park opens up with some wild water slides for everyone to enjoy while getting tanned to his or her heart's content. Keep in mind that living at a high altitude makes tanning, and burning, in the sun much easier and faster than normal; therefore, keep a good sunscreen close at hand like you would your best friend. Federal Heights also holds an annual Cinco de Mayo festival and summer ice cream socials with live entertainment that will make you very glad that you moved here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Federal Heights?
The average rent price for Federal Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,600.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Federal Heights?
Some of the colleges located in the Federal Heights area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Federal Heights?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Federal Heights from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

Similar Pages

Federal Heights 3 BedroomsFederal Heights Apartments with Balcony
Federal Heights Apartments with GarageFederal Heights Apartments with Pool
Federal Heights Cheap Places