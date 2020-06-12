424 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Denver, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Baker
40 Units Available
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1201 sqft
Two-tone paint and accent wall available in every home. Poolside and rooftop lounges, both with fireplaces and grill areas. Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Hampden South
43 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1118 sqft
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Stapleton
57 Units Available
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1151 sqft
New upscale community close to hiking and biking trails. High-end finishes include wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchens, Caesarstone countertops with slab backsplashes and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Downtown Denver
46 Units Available
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Highland
54 Units Available
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1072 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Hampden South
12 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1015 sqft
In a property with a remodeled clubhouse for residents to relax. Proximity to roadways and public transportation allows for easy access to Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
975 sqft
Access to public parks, scenic areas, and major highways. Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments. On-site pool, tennis court, basketball court, and business center.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Capitol Hill
25 Units Available
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1400 sqft
Luxury high-rise homes in the Quality Hill District offer amenities like bath tubs and fireplaces, with one- to three-bedroom floor plans. Live right in the middle of the action of downtown Denver!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
East Colfax
11 Units Available
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
Crown molding for in-home elegance. Resident lounge with 42" screen and popcorn for movie nights with friends. Just blocks from green spaces and parks.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
Five Points
27 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:44am
$
Berkeley
6 Units Available
Z53
5360-5380 Zuni St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
792 sqft
Classic apartment living in residential area near Berkeley Hills Park. Close to I-76. Pet-friendly living with internet and on-site laundry. Units feature walk-in closets and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Capitol Hill
3 Units Available
The Somerset
818 Logan St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
910 sqft
For the discriminating apartment dweller, Somerset Apartments offers a sense of privacy and an exquisite view of the Rocky Mountains and Denver's city lights.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Speer
5 Units Available
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Cordova Apartments in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Speer
12 Units Available
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
835 sqft
Come home to this luxurious apartment community distinguished by a premier location offering all the conveniences of city living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Goldsmith
3 Units Available
The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
880 sqft
The Croft is a colorful and trendy home with an ultra-modern indoor swimming area and stylish decor throughout. With easy access to I-25, The Croft is city living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
876 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Denver, CO offer affordable living in roomy apartments with balconies and in-unit laundry. There is a pool on-site, along with grilling stations and picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:28am
Capitol Hill
4 Units Available
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
612 sqft
If you’ve ever dreamed of living in the French Quarter, this just might be the place to hang your hat -- or your “chapeau”.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Goldsmith
24 Units Available
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Hampden
13 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:21am
$
Westwood
3 Units Available
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
600 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, revamped kitchens and private backyards. Residents have access to free parking and a beautiful courtyard, among other amenities. Close to Federal Boulevard and Highway 6.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:08am
$
Jefferson Park
5 Units Available
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
820 sqft
Modern building in Downtown Denver featuring micro-apartments and large penthouse-style floor plans. Enjoy skyline or mountain views. Top-floor residents' lounge, outdoor pool, 24-hour gym and fire pit. Pet-friendly with car charging and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
$
Downtown Denver
3 Units Available
Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1049 sqft
Loft apartments with exposed beams and plate-glass windows. Situated within a gorgeous Art Deco building. Enjoy a rooftop deck with excellent views. Right by bus lines and the light rail. Walk to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
College View
11 Units Available
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
909 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Federal in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Bear Valley
8 Units Available
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
975 sqft
Dual window panes and two-tone paint for comfortable homes. Fireside outdoor lounge and grill area. Bocce ball court. One mile to Bear Creek Park.

Denver City Guide

Denver is a city on the rise. From its abundant entertainment options to a strong local economy, this city is pulling in plenty of new residents galore. Did we mention the fantastic outdoor scene? Residents here love the easy access to city parks, mountain parks, community gardens and the gorgeous South Platte River. There is also a lively microbrewery and foodie scene just waiting to be explored. What can you expect for 2-bedroom apartment offerings? Read on to find out.

Average Monthly Rent

Denver rents have risen slightly in the past year, with average 2017 rents for 2-bedroom apartments sitting at $1,750. Of course, where you choose to live within the Mile-High City also plays into the rental rate. Some neighborhoods, such as Highland, will ask you to shell out roughly $2,300 a month, whereas Virginia Village and Hampden, more on the outskirts, rent for a more modest $1,340 a month.

Benefits of a 2-Bedroom Apartment

Thinking about renting a 2-bedroom apartment? You'll find this size perfect for everyone from families to home business owners. Whether you have one or two small children already or are preparing for that bundle of joy on the way, you'll surely enjoy the added space provided by a 2-bedroom apartment. Many 2-bedrooms also come with a second bathroom, which is always handy for the morning rush out the door!

Even couples without kiddies in tow (or if your kids have already left the nest) will appreciate the convenience. Whether you have out-of-town relatives stopping by or long-time friends coming down for the weekend, your 2-bedroom apartment home will offer the perfect blend of privacy and proximity. Soon enough, you'll be enjoying Denver's highlights and perhaps encouraging your friends to make the move, too.

Let's talk home businesses next. Denver is a fantastic place to run a business, and there are new opportunities blossoming each year. Any entrepreneurs or dedicated small business owners will love the spare room, which serves as an excellent home office. Whatever your business - catering, home cleaning, freelance writing/editing, accounting, interior decorating and so on - a home office will give you a place to store your business records and handle client requests. Just make sure you check Denver's requirements for home-based business licenses. As long as the spare room is used solely for business purposes, you might even be able to claim it on your annual taxes and put that money back into your business operations. How's that for a smart business decision? Check with the IRS for more information.

Where to Find 2-Bedroom Apartments

Two-bedroom apartments can be found throughout Denver, from happening downtown to the lazy, leisurely suburbs. Families with young children might opt for a neighborhood like Stapleton or Washington Park, which are fantastic in their own right. However, neighborhoods like South Broadway, Five Points or the Art District on Santa Fe, all closer to downtown Denver, each have their own merits and might be just the place for you.

If you're planning your move based on the schools, know that Denver is known for good schools and access to abundant extracurricular activities. After all, the endless parks and Rocky Mountain vistas are sure to inspire anyone in your family to get out there and start moving. Some of Denver's top schools can be found in the Stapleton, Hilltop, Baker, Cherry Creek and Virginia Village neighborhoods.

June 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,351 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Denver over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Denver, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,351 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Denver.
    • While rents in Denver fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

