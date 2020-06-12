424 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Denver, CO
Denver City Guide
Denver is a city on the rise. From its abundant entertainment options to a strong local economy, this city is pulling in plenty of new residents galore. Did we mention the fantastic outdoor scene? Residents here love the easy access to city parks, mountain parks, community gardens and the gorgeous South Platte River. There is also a lively microbrewery and foodie scene just waiting to be explored. What can you expect for 2-bedroom apartment offerings? Read on to find out. ## Average Monthly Ren
Average Monthly Rent
Denver rents have risen slightly in the past year, with average 2017 rents for 2-bedroom apartments sitting at $1,750. Of course, where you choose to live within the Mile-High City also plays into the rental rate. Some neighborhoods, such as Highland, will ask you to shell out roughly $2,300 a month, whereas Virginia Village and Hampden, more on the outskirts, rent for a more modest $1,340 a month.
Benefits of a 2-Bedroom Apartment
Thinking about renting a 2-bedroom apartment? You'll find this size perfect for everyone from families to home business owners. Whether you have one or two small children already or are preparing for that bundle of joy on the way, you'll surely enjoy the added space provided by a 2-bedroom apartment. Many 2-bedrooms also come with a second bathroom, which is always handy for the morning rush out the door!
Even couples without kiddies in tow (or if your kids have already left the nest) will appreciate the convenience. Whether you have out-of-town relatives stopping by or long-time friends coming down for the weekend, your 2-bedroom apartment home will offer the perfect blend of privacy and proximity. Soon enough, you'll be enjoying Denver's highlights and perhaps encouraging your friends to make the move, too.
Let's talk home businesses next. Denver is a fantastic place to run a business, and there are new opportunities blossoming each year. Any entrepreneurs or dedicated small business owners will love the spare room, which serves as an excellent home office. Whatever your business - catering, home cleaning, freelance writing/editing, accounting, interior decorating and so on - a home office will give you a place to store your business records and handle client requests. Just make sure you check Denver's requirements for home-based business licenses. As long as the spare room is used solely for business purposes, you might even be able to claim it on your annual taxes and put that money back into your business operations. How's that for a smart business decision? Check with the IRS for more information.
Where to Find 2-Bedroom Apartments
Two-bedroom apartments can be found throughout Denver, from happening downtown to the lazy, leisurely suburbs. Families with young children might opt for a neighborhood like Stapleton or Washington Park, which are fantastic in their own right. However, neighborhoods like South Broadway, Five Points or the Art District on Santa Fe, all closer to downtown Denver, each have their own merits and might be just the place for you.
If you're planning your move based on the schools, know that Denver is known for good schools and access to abundant extracurricular activities. After all, the endless parks and Rocky Mountain vistas are sure to inspire anyone in your family to get out there and start moving. Some of Denver's top schools can be found in the Stapleton, Hilltop, Baker, Cherry Creek and Virginia Village neighborhoods.
June 2020 Denver Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Denver rents declined significantly over the past month
Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,351 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Denver over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
- Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
- Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
- Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
Denver rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Denver, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
- Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,351 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Denver.
- While rents in Denver fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Denver.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.