424 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Denver, CO

Denver is a city on the rise. From its abundant entertainment options to a strong local economy, this city is pulling in plenty of new residents galore. Did we mention the fantastic outdoor scene? Residents here love the easy access to city parks, mountain parks, community gardens and the gorgeous South Platte River. There is also a lively microbrewery and foodie scene just waiting to be explored. What can you expect for 2-bedroom apartment offerings? Read on to find out.

Average Monthly Rent

Denver rents have risen slightly in the past year, with average 2017 rents for 2-bedroom apartments sitting at $1,750. Of course, where you choose to live within the Mile-High City also plays into the rental rate. Some neighborhoods, such as Highland, will ask you to shell out roughly $2,300 a month, whereas Virginia Village and Hampden, more on the outskirts, rent for a more modest $1,340 a month.

Benefits of a 2-Bedroom Apartment

Thinking about renting a 2-bedroom apartment? You'll find this size perfect for everyone from families to home business owners. Whether you have one or two small children already or are preparing for that bundle of joy on the way, you'll surely enjoy the added space provided by a 2-bedroom apartment. Many 2-bedrooms also come with a second bathroom, which is always handy for the morning rush out the door!

Even couples without kiddies in tow (or if your kids have already left the nest) will appreciate the convenience. Whether you have out-of-town relatives stopping by or long-time friends coming down for the weekend, your 2-bedroom apartment home will offer the perfect blend of privacy and proximity. Soon enough, you'll be enjoying Denver's highlights and perhaps encouraging your friends to make the move, too.

Let's talk home businesses next. Denver is a fantastic place to run a business, and there are new opportunities blossoming each year. Any entrepreneurs or dedicated small business owners will love the spare room, which serves as an excellent home office. Whatever your business - catering, home cleaning, freelance writing/editing, accounting, interior decorating and so on - a home office will give you a place to store your business records and handle client requests. Just make sure you check Denver's requirements for home-based business licenses. As long as the spare room is used solely for business purposes, you might even be able to claim it on your annual taxes and put that money back into your business operations. How's that for a smart business decision? Check with the IRS for more information.

Where to Find 2-Bedroom Apartments

Two-bedroom apartments can be found throughout Denver, from happening downtown to the lazy, leisurely suburbs. Families with young children might opt for a neighborhood like Stapleton or Washington Park, which are fantastic in their own right. However, neighborhoods like South Broadway, Five Points or the Art District on Santa Fe, all closer to downtown Denver, each have their own merits and might be just the place for you.

If you're planning your move based on the schools, know that Denver is known for good schools and access to abundant extracurricular activities. After all, the endless parks and Rocky Mountain vistas are sure to inspire anyone in your family to get out there and start moving. Some of Denver's top schools can be found in the Stapleton, Hilltop, Baker, Cherry Creek and Virginia Village neighborhoods.