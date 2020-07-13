538 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Denver, CO

AL
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
18 Units Available
Hampden
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1044 sqft
Luxurious green living in the heart of Denver. Community media room, internet cafe, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Each recently upgraded and pet-friendly residence features in-unit laundry, private patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
22 Units Available
Virginia Village
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
20 Units Available
Virginia Village
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1065 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
21 Units Available
Cherry Creek
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,471
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious interiors with wood plank floors, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, strength-training machines and spinning/yoga room. New community means that residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
11 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,498
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1355 sqft
In-home washer and dryer. Pet-friendly with no weight restrictions on dogs. LEED Gold Certified with energy star appliances, bicycle maintenance and parking, and on-site compost.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
46 Units Available
Highland
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1070 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
77 Units Available
Gateway
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1371 sqft
Welcome home to Connect at First Creek, a bold and inspiring community of luxury apartments in Denver, Colorado. Our community offers an array of beautifully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans as well as a suite of stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
118 Units Available
Downtown Denver
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,735
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1252 sqft
Introducing TriVista on Speer, a luxury apartment community anchoring downtown Denver’s coolest corner: The Golden Triangle Creative District. Walk to the city’s best artistic, historical, and outdoor attractions. Enjoy unparalleled amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
Five Points
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,325
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1024 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Denver apartment near I-25 within close proximity to public transportation, University of Denver and UC Denver. Pet-friendly apartment features walk-in closets, fireplace and private washer and dryer. Includes on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Highlands
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,255
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1070 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1228 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Downtown Denver
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,515
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1110 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
West Highland
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,196
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1007 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Highland
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,827
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1085 sqft
Located close to neighborhood galleries, shops and restaurants. Units feature nine-foot ceilings throughout all homes, plank flooring, quartz countertops and spacious cabinets. Community has electric car charging stations, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
52 Units Available
West Colfax
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,122
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Platt Park
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
999 sqft
Convenient access to I-25. Large, open floor plans with in-unit laundry. Overhead door offers beautiful views and breezes on pleasant days. Personal patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St, Denver, CO
Studio
$965
365 sqft
Located on Pearl Street in the heart of Capitol Hill. Luxury community offers residents access to BBQ grills, bike racks and laundry. Residents can take advantage of hardwood floors, walk-in closets and tiled backsplash.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
1170 Logan
1170 Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$959
350 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Easy walking distance to food, arts and cultural attractions. Internet, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors designed to impress.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
55 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
32 Units Available
River North Art District
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1100 sqft
Great location in LoDo and its restaurants/bars and entertainment. Walking distance to Coors Field. Property offers a newly renovated fitness center, game room, pool with sun deck, and sports lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Congress Park
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,457
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1237 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of public transit and many eateries. Units with upgraded finishes and sleek kitchen design. Controlled access community with resident lounge, business center, fitness center, and a complimentary coffee station.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Cheesman Park
The Stanley
929 Marion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,098
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,183
490 sqft
Designer touches like faux wood blinds, crown molding, and granite countertops. Bike storage and off-street parking available. Just blocks from Cheesman Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Patrician
1075 Corona St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vintage cabinetry and hardwood floors. Generously sized energy-efficient windows. Within blocks Cheesman Park, Capitol Hill shopping and dining.
Rent Report
Denver

July 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,063 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,345 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Denver over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Denver, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,345 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Denver fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

