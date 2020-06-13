121 Apartments for rent in Westminster, CO📍
First, though, let’s take a few moments to answer the questions we know you must have about life in Westminster.
Having trouble with Craigslist Westminster? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Denver certainly has its charms, but affordable housing isn’t always one of them. In Westminster, however, rental prices average just $1100, and even luxury apartments and multi-BR townhouses can often be found for under $1300. Westminster also offers a more laid-back, suburban alternative to the hustle and bustle of the Mile High City.
If you’re a fan of the great outdoors you’ll immediately fall in love with Westminster’s vast “open space system” that includes a plethora of parks, trails, wildlife preserves, and scenic views of the mighty Rockies. Other attractions include the Promenade (a multi-venue outdoor recreational village) and an insect zoo where visitors can kick back with 1000-plus exotic butterflies (and we all know there ain’t no party like a butterfly party!). Westminster is also home to a smattering of neighborhood dive bars, sports pubs, and live music hotspots to keep the night owls hooting. And, if you eventually get a bit bored with Westminster, you can always hit up Denver or Boulder, both only 20-minutes away.
Nope. The Denver metro area might have a reputation for being perpetually covered in white, but the truth is that the sun is almost always shining in many parts of the Mountain West (including Westminster). Even in Boulder, the ski capital of the U.S., fake snow covers the many of slippery slopes – gasp! The skiing’s still fine, it’s a ski capital for a reason; just don’t bring a pair of skis everywhere you go. Oh, and save the ski jokes for Utah, wise guy.
Westminster, like most of American suburbia, is so spread out that you’ll need your own set of wheels to live, work, and play conveniently. If, like many Westminster residents, you plan to work in Denver, you may want to take advantage of the Denver Regional Transportation District buses that connect the two cities. Fortunately, traffic in and around Westminster is child’s play compared to most mid-sized cities, and parking is readily available throughout town.
There’s no such thing as an “apartment season” in Westminster, so occupancy rates rarely spike, meaning available units are a constant at most complexes. Arm yourself with the basics (a list of previous residences, banking statements, proof of income, and payment for any initial fees) and you’ll be living the Mile High life in a jiffy.
Apartments in Westminster range from basic studio crash pads to spacious luxurious units equipped with all the modern amenities. The city has experienced a 10% population boom since the year 2000, and plenty of new housing units, including apartments, lofts, and condos, have been erected to keep pace. So if you’re in the market for a newly constructed, über-contemporary residence, you’re in luck. Likewise, if you prefer a more vintage look and feel to your living quarters, you’ll find no shortage of well established rentals in Westminster, especially in the city’s southernmost neighborhoods.
Perhaps the most common mistake renters make is rushing into an apartment without exploring their other options to make sure they aren’t settling for second-best. Rental properties are always available in Westminster and waiting lists hardly exist, so leasers have the luxury of shopping the market at their leisure without having to worry about certain dream dwellings getting gobbled up.
When it’s time to move in, you’ll receive a checklist that allows you to take note of anything in your new place that isn’t postcard-perfect. Be sure to nitpick and mark down even the most minor imperfections – like you’ve been doing, right? – or risk losing your deposit over a preexisting blemish.
Well, that all depends on both your tastes. Generally, the further north you go, the more likely you are to find newer subdivisions and apartment complexes, while the older abodes are mostly situated on the south side closer to the Berkeley and Zuni areas.
And now it’s time to start the search for your perfect apartment, so happy hunting and welcome to Westminster!
June 2020 Westminster Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Westminster Rent Report. Westminster rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westminster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Westminster rents declined significantly over the past month
Westminster rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westminster stand at $1,299 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,644 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Westminster's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro
While rents prices have increased in Westminster over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
- Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
- Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
- Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Westminster
As rents have increased slightly in Westminster, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Westminster is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
- Westminster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,644 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Westminster.
- While Westminster's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Westminster than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Westminster is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.