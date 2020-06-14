427 Apartments for rent in Denver, CO with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Denver renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Colfax
56 Units Available
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,127
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Hampden South
66 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,259
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Denver
79 Units Available
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,721
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,493
1543 sqft
Truly a modern community in the Central Business District. Apartments are fully upgraded to include solid wood cabinets, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. On-site business center, sky pool and amenity deck.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hampden
18 Units Available
Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,081
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1165 sqft
Park-like landscaping with sport court and dog park. Fitness room with a dozen machines, plus free weights. Walking distance to Babi Yar Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Baker
36 Units Available
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1201 sqft
Two-tone paint and accent wall available in every home. Poolside and rooftop lounges, both with fireplaces and grill areas. Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hampden South
42 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Denver
104 Units Available
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,590
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Denver
45 Units Available
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,237
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,483
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Five Points
34 Units Available
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,487
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1200 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Hampden South
21 Units Available
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,246
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1155 sqft
Pet-friendly units each featuring a fireplace, private patio and 24-hour gym and laundry. Take a swim in the community pool or a dip in the hot tub, or enjoy engaging at the clubhouse and on-site courts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Highland
50 Units Available
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,477
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1072 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Stapleton
15 Units Available
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,645
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1568 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pets allowed. Enjoy an onsite courtyard and grill area. Within a short distance of the Denver Zoo and Central Park. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hampden
11 Units Available
Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,107
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1120 sqft
Renovated units that are located around many community amenities, such as three different pools, a renovated clubhouse, a basketball court, and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
University Park
44 Units Available
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1156 sqft
Stylish apartments with USB outlets and roller shades. Access to conference rooms, a coffee bar and four-season pool. By the University of Denver, University of Denver light rail station and Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
Cherry Creek
19 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,895
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
Five Points
27 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,491
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Kennedy
17 Units Available
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional community features include a 24-hour athletic center, fire pit, resort pool, and gourmet coffee bar. Luxury apartments with gas fireplaces and modern pendant lighting. Close to I-225 and John F. Kennedy Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Cheesman Park
9 Units Available
Nuvo
1211 Vine St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,485
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
920 sqft
Beautiful location near Denver Botanic Gardens and Cheesman Park. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, private balconies and granite counters. Amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse, coffee bar and garage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Hampden
2 Units Available
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
988 sqft
The Paramount offers a convenient location right near tons of stores and restaurants along E. Hampden Avenue. This pet-friendly community in Denver includes on-site laundry, a hot tub, sauna and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
East Colfax
12 Units Available
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
Crown molding for in-home elegance. Resident lounge with 42" screen and popcorn for movie nights with friends. Just blocks from green spaces and parks.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Bear Valley
8 Units Available
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
975 sqft
Dual window panes and two-tone paint for comfortable homes. Fireside outdoor lounge and grill area. Bocce ball court. One mile to Bear Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
Downtown Denver
13 Units Available
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
Capitol Hill
35 Units Available
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,748
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1150 sqft
What was once up and coming has undoubtedly arrived. Welcome to life in Capitol Hill, Denver a vibrant, energetic destination brimming with everything from foodies and sports fans to dog-lovers and drag queens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Berkeley
11 Units Available
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Denver, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Denver renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

