182 Apartments for rent in Five Points, Denver, CO

The Wheatley
530 25th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,239
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,272
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
920 sqft
Located in historic residential district of Glenarm Place, though each unit has a distinctly modern flair. Enjoy outdoor living space in a pet-friendly atmosphere, with a community fire pit, BBQ area, gym, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
The Lydian
2560 Welton St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,551
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1035 sqft
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Ample community amenities, such as a coffee bar, pool, yoga studio and grilling stations. Near the cultural attractions and fun of downtown Denver.
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,356
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1200 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,436
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1158 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,477
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
1363 sqft
Near convenient transportation locations like I-25, Union Station Light Rail. Also close to numerous hotspots, including Coors Baseball field, Whiskey Bar, Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, and much more. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom units found in a property that boasts a Las Vegas-inspired sports lounge.
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1024 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,221
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1152 sqft
Convenient features like in-home washer and dryer with all floor plans, spacious kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals. Just one mile to Coors Field, RiNo Arts District, LoDo nightlife.
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,364
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1145 sqft
Fantastic views of the mountains with excellent access to area amenities. Beautiful architecture with modern appliances, energy efficient designs, and even solar power. Rooftop lounge and fitness center available.
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,304
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1119 sqft
NOW OPEN! MOVE-IN TODAY! Canvas is a brand new apartment community providing a lifestyle in tune with the creative side of Denver and the distinct character of Ballpark.
Flats on 29th
455 29th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
824 sqft
Recently remodeled apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets and designer lighting. Close to Gilpin Elementary School and the Institute of Global Scholarship.
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1230 sqft
Fall in love with the art-adorned streets of RiNo at Lawrence 5.
2001 Lincoln St Unit 722
2001 Lincoln St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1435 sqft
Luxury Downtown Building! 2 Garage Parking Spaces Included! 94 Walk Score! - HIGHLIGHTS - In Denver's award-winning luxury high-rise, One Lincoln Park! Corner unit on the 7th floor where the lounge and pool are located! Completely remodeled,
719 27th Street
719 27th Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1226 sqft
719 27th Street Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Row Home in Highly Desirable RiNo Neighborhood - Newly Remodeled Row Home in Highly Desirable RiNo Neighborhood.
2229 Blake St #708
2229 Blake Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1492 sqft
Updated Downtown Denver Penthouse Condo with Two Parking Spaces! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! This penthouse level condo features two levels.
2100 Delgany St Apt 406
2100 Delgany Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for someone to sublease my apartment at The Casey starting July 1st - potentially sooner if needed. Lease is up on 11/14/20 with the opportunity to extend if desired.
1070 33rd St
1070 33rd Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$950
380 sqft
Awesome studio apartment in RiNo with updated appliances. Located next door to Coors Field, Denver Central Market, Epic Brewing, and countless entertainment options. Available furnished or unfurnished.
2245 Blake Street
2245 Blake Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom loft in Downtown Denver will welcome you with 1,001 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage.
Point
2550 Washington Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautilful two bedroom second floor condo with elevator - Natalia Moriel 720.451.2960 Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.
2745 Downing Street
2745 Downing Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,497
843 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2745 Downing - Property Id: 307796 Back On The Market! - Special This Month Only - Rent this place for only $1497 per month.
