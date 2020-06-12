271 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Denver, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lowry Field
52 Units Available
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1225 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Encore at Boulevard One from the comfort of your home! You’re invited to redefine home living at Encore at Boulevard One–our luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Denver, CO
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Denver International Airport
18 Units Available
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1058 sqft
Elevate at Pena Station offers brand new, never lived in apartments near DIA. These breathtaking new residences offer amazing features at unbelievable prices.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
River North Art District
19 Units Available
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1090 sqft
Designer kitchens with features like stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, and granite countertops. Full-sized washers and dryers in all homes. Rooftop deck with fire pit. Controlled-access parking garage and covered bike parking. Less than a mile to Coors Field and RiNo galleries.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Montbello
28 Units Available
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1020 sqft
Ideally located within 1 mile of all major highways and 8 miles of the Denver International Airport. Next door to the Denver Charter School and SOAR program. Close to the new Northfield shopping center. Townhouse-style units come with washer/dryer and microwave amenities.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowry Field
32 Units Available
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1086 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature expansive island kitchens and double-sided fireplaces. Recreation opportunities abound, thanks to the on-site volleyball court, pool table, swimming pool and fitness center. For more, stop by the nearby Lowry Sports Complex Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cherry Creek
24 Units Available
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1130 sqft
Soaring ceilings with expansive windows. Quartz countertops and plank flooring. Two-story fitness center. Just blocks from shopping/dining like Trader Joe's, Swing Thai and Snooze.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Hampden South
67 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
River North Art District
32 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1100 sqft
Great location in LoDo and its restaurants/bars and entertainment. Walking distance to Coors Field. Property offers a newly renovated fitness center, game room, pool with sun deck, and sports lounge.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hampden South
31 Units Available
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Belcaro
21 Units Available
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1227 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harvey Park South
7 Units Available
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Denver
50 Units Available
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
969 sqft
Within walking distance of 16th Street Mall. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and private balconies with views of downtown Denver. Amenities include a heated swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lowry Field
18 Units Available
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
980 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Stapleton
40 Units Available
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1167 sqft
Discover the life you have been dreaming of in one of our pet-friendly 1, 2, or 3 bedroom homes at Solana Stapleton Apartments.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Denver International Airport
179 Units Available
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1126 sqft
IN-PERSON, SELF GUIDED TOURS and VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Live life connected to all that Denver has to offer at Outlook Gateway! The newest, luxury apartment community in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Hampden South
43 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1118 sqft
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Downtown Denver
100 Units Available
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Hampden South
19 Units Available
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
920 sqft
Great central location near two Light Rail stations, Belleview Avenue, and Whole Foods. Property boasts recently installed bar, pool, clubhouse, business center, and 24 hour fitness center. Many different holiday and pool parties for residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Harvey Park South
16 Units Available
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1009 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with easy access to Bear Creek Trail and Southwest Plaza. Community has a designated dog park that comes with training toys and a state of the art dog washing station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
$
Gateway
16 Units Available
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1069 sqft
Contemporary homes with oversized balconies and walk-in closets. Ample community amenities, including a coffee bar, pool and working stations. Near I-70 for a smooth commute. Close to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
Gateway
21 Units Available
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
998 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in NE Denver feature nine-foot vaulted ceilings, bright and open floor plans, and private patio or balcony in every unit.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
964 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Hampden South
30 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
University Park
21 Units Available
Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1158 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, yoga studio, and putting green. Right next to the University of Denver. Close to Observatory Park.

June 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,351 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Denver over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Denver, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,351 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Denver.
    • While rents in Denver fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

