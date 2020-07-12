/
/
/
speer
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:40 PM
128 Apartments for rent in Speer, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,092
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated studio, 1-2 bedroom apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, new flooring and paint, and air conditioning. Common courtyard with seating and grill. Located within walking distance to several stores, cafes and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
55 Units Available
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,675
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stunning views of the city. Over 28,000-square-feet of community space, including a large fitness center, onsite bike and snowboard shop, and a 24-hour concierge service. Updated interiors and appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,206
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1221 sqft
Choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the park. Enjoy outdoor living space, an underground garage, and high-end kitchen finishes in these units. Close proximity to exceptional bike paths.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Cordova Apartments in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,040
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
835 sqft
Come home to this luxurious apartment community distinguished by a premier location offering all the conveniences of city living.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
4 Units Available
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,148
490 sqft
Recently renovated units have garbage disposals, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residence includes an outdoor pool and hot tub, and on-site laundry. Highly walkable area with plenty of restaurants and retail stores.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
974 sqft
High-end apartment complex offers luxury apartments and beautiful grounds in historic Speer. Close to Washington Park and Cherry Creek. Enjoy mountain views from your balcony. Property boasts huge game room, pool, media room, coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,082
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grab a lounger on the neighborhood's sweetest rooftop deck. Take in the views to downtown, to the mountains, and down on the dazzling perennial garden that lines the walk in front of this vintage building.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 9 at 03:56pm
5 Units Available
Liongate
90 Corona St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,505
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1090 sqft
Recreation opportunities abound at these sophisticated apartments, which overlook the Denver Country Club. Hang out in the game room, make music in the piano room, or relax on your own patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 8 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
The Werner
80 S Broadway, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,397
500 sqft
Small apartment building with eight newly remodeled one-bedroom apartments. Dating back to 1822, units have been updated with stainless appliances, gas range, designer flooring, and high-speed Internet.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:15am
5 Units Available
The Logan
619 Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,295
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
846 sqft
Convenient location in Governor's Park/Capitol Hill. Steps from Trader Joe's and Govnr's Park Tavern. Free parking, communal fire pit and courtyard, and grooming area for pets. Units have washer/dryer hookup.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to everything trendy in Denver: bars, restaurants, shopping and transportation. Luxurious interiors feature renovated units with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Bike racks and reserved parking available.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 9 at 02:47pm
14 Units Available
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,800
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
978 sqft
Elegant units come fully furnished. Highlights include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances, as well as an onsite gym and game room. Near Denver Country Club and Alamo Placita Park. Beside E Speer Blvd.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:53am
2 Units Available
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,280
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, Infinity on Logan offers brand-new everything, from designer flooring to new kitchens with stainless appliances, to designer tile and vanities in the bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,239
380 sqft
Upscale apartments with large windows, designer tile and brand new kitchens. Includes 24-hour maintenance. On-site laundry. Near South Broadway's shops, restaurants and eateries. Easy access to I-25. Near Overland Pond Park for easy nature getaways.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:27am
3 Units Available
Patina
65 Ogden St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
534 sqft
Boutique apartments with rustic-looking hardwood floors and spacious kitchens. Pet friendly. 24-hour maintenance is available. Situated in a very walkable area. Right near Denver Country Club and Washington Park.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 02:09pm
$
7 Units Available
Vita Flats
101 Grant St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,250
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large, energy-efficient picture windows. Wood plank flooring, alder cabinetry and bright accent colors. Rooftop deck for grilling and lounging. Walking distance to community garden, as well as numerous shopping and dining options on Broadway
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 06:40am
2 Units Available
Pearl
636 Pearl St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
502 sqft
Recently renovated one-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors. This pet-friendly community has an on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance services, as well as storage units available to rent.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Red Owl
90 S Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,715
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
865 sqft
This community offers key fob access, a smoke-free environment, and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartments have large closets, free internet, and track lighting systems. Hungarian Freedom Park is nearby.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated May 20 at 03:24pm
17 Units Available
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,285
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1036 sqft
Open, airy studio and one-bedroom units with all of the amenities that you expect on-site. Each luxury residence promises private patio or balcony, wood flooring, and modern kitchens.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
19 S Emerson St Unit 1
19 S Emerson St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1400 sqft
19 S Emerson St Unit 1 Available 08/14/20 Great Three Bedroom Unit in Denver - Available August 14th! - Come check out this great apartment located in Denver.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
431 1st Ave
431 East 1st Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1916 sqft
431 1st Ave Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Victorian in Baker/West Wash Park - Gorgeous well-cared for Victorian in the West Washington Park neighborhood, walking distance to Platte River trail, bars, restaurants, parks, gyms. This 3 bed, 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1
1111 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Tucked Away In The Heart OF Country Club Neighborhood - Large first floor condo located next to Country Club Towers and Wash Park. Enjoy open concept space with natural lighting and newly installed carpets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
655 N Pearl St Apt 206
655 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$950
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Amazing urban living in the desirable Capitol Hill/Governor's Park neighborhood. This 1 bed, 1 bath condo features an open living space with wood floors, open kitchen and eat-in dining space.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COCommerce City, COGreenwood Village, COEdgewater, CO