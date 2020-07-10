Apartment List
435 Apartments for rent in Denver, CO with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
31 Units Available
Montbello
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1020 sqft
Ideally located within 1 mile of all major highways and 8 miles of the Denver International Airport. Next door to the Denver Charter School and SOAR program. Close to the new Northfield shopping center. Townhouse-style units come with washer/dryer and microwave amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,105
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Denver apartment near I-25 within close proximity to public transportation, University of Denver and UC Denver. Pet-friendly apartment features walk-in closets, fireplace and private washer and dryer. Includes on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
20 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Via
828 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,444
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,048
1128 sqft
New apartments in the Golden Triangle, Downtown Denver. Walking distance to Ogden Theatre, Fillmore Auditorium, and local museums and parks. Residents enjoy the social lounge, plunge pool, fitness studio and wellness spa.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
42 Units Available
Highlands
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,255
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1070 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Denver
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,515
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1110 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
West Highland
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1007 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
53 Units Available
West Colfax
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,128
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
58 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,433
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Congress Park
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,457
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1237 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of public transit and many eateries. Units with upgraded finishes and sleek kitchen design. Controlled access community with resident lounge, business center, fitness center, and a complimentary coffee station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
45 Units Available
Southmoor Park
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1402 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
40 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,402
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,723
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1162 sqft
Bamboo flooring, quartz countertops, and designer cabinetry. Bike and ski maintenance shop. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, kettlebells, yoga/barre studio, and frequent classes. Just blocks from Union Station.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
32 Units Available
Hampden South
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,289
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,272
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
43 Units Available
Lowry Field
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,430
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1335 sqft
Spacious floorplans flooded with natural light. Resort-style pool with cascading fountains. Nine-hole putting green. Direct access to multi-use trails.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,791
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1204 sqft
Minutes from 16th Street Mall and Shops at Union Station. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, carpeted bedrooms and subway tile backsplashes. Rooftop urban garden and recycling program. Smoke-free.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Cadence
1920 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,570
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1050 sqft
Sustainability-focused community with efficient lighting systems, insulation, and windows. Weekly events including scotch tasting, concerts, and weekend breakfasts. On-site velo room for bike and ski gear maintenance. Located within blocks of Union Station and the 16th Street Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,325
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1169 sqft
Brand new community with never-lived-in homes. Billiards and bowling alley for residents for convenient entertainment. Courtyards with firepits. Resident portal for online rent payment and maintenance requests. Across the street from Coors Field.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
41 Units Available
Southmoor Park
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,235
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1093 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Harvey Park South
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,327
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
23 Units Available
Golden Triangle
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,485
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1409 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
52 Units Available
Downtown Denver
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,345
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
969 sqft
Within walking distance of 16th Street Mall. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and private balconies with views of downtown Denver. Amenities include a heated swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
23 Units Available
Hampden South
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,160
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
937 sqft
Apartments located in the heart of Hampden South have fireplaces, granite counters and huge walk-in closets. Hop on Interstate 25 to get to the University of Denver or the Centennial Airport.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St, Denver, CO
Studio
$2,055
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1261 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1148 sqft
Luxury riverfront apartments with high-end style and resort-style amenities. Newly renovated with designer finishes and comforts like stainless steel appliances. Enjoy world-class relaxation at the pool, hot tub or yoga room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
14 Units Available
River North Art District
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
933 sqft
Modern community with desirable apartments, located in the heart of Denver's River North Art District. Smoke-free units, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Garage, gym, hot tub and on-site parking.

July 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,063 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,345 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Denver over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Denver, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,345 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Denver fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

