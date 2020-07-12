Apartment List
/
CO
/
denver
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM

579 Apartments for rent in Denver, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Denver apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St, Denver, CO
Studio
$965
365 sqft
Located on Pearl Street in the heart of Capitol Hill. Luxury community offers residents access to BBQ grills, bike racks and laundry. Residents can take advantage of hardwood floors, walk-in closets and tiled backsplash.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
1170 Logan
1170 Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$959
350 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Easy walking distance to food, arts and cultural attractions. Internet, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors designed to impress.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
55 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
River North Art District
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1100 sqft
Great location in LoDo and its restaurants/bars and entertainment. Walking distance to Coors Field. Property offers a newly renovated fitness center, game room, pool with sun deck, and sports lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Congress Park
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,457
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1237 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of public transit and many eateries. Units with upgraded finishes and sleek kitchen design. Controlled access community with resident lounge, business center, fitness center, and a complimentary coffee station.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Cheesman Park
The Stanley
929 Marion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,098
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,183
490 sqft
Designer touches like faux wood blinds, crown molding, and granite countertops. Bike storage and off-street parking available. Just blocks from Cheesman Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Patrician
1075 Corona St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vintage cabinetry and hardwood floors. Generously sized energy-efficient windows. Within blocks Cheesman Park, Capitol Hill shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
49 Units Available
Southmoor Park
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1402 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
City Park West
The York on City Park
1781 York St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,261
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
1166 sqft
Situated across from City Park and close to Interstate 70. Apartments feature Shaker-style cabinets, designer lighting and wood-style floors. Outdoor kitchen, indoor lounge and conservatory sunroom for residents' enjoyment. Free newspaper pick-up and package acceptance.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,402
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1162 sqft
Bamboo flooring, quartz countertops, and designer cabinetry. Bike and ski maintenance shop. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, kettlebells, yoga/barre studio, and frequent classes. Just blocks from Union Station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
46 Units Available
Lowry Field
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1335 sqft
Spacious floorplans flooded with natural light. Resort-style pool with cascading fountains. Nine-hole putting green. Direct access to multi-use trails.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Five Points
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,339
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1145 sqft
Fantastic views of the mountains with excellent access to area amenities. Beautiful architecture with modern appliances, energy efficient designs, and even solar power. Rooftop lounge and fitness center available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Cadence
1920 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,580
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1050 sqft
Sustainability-focused community with efficient lighting systems, insulation, and windows. Weekly events including scotch tasting, concerts, and weekend breakfasts. On-site velo room for bike and ski gear maintenance. Located within blocks of Union Station and the 16th Street Mall.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
41 Units Available
Southmoor Park
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1093 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Harvey Park South
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,308
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
University
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1248 sqft
Luxury homes with gorgeous views. Enjoy an on-site cafe, gym and rooftop pool. A stone's throw from the University Light Rail Station. Easy access to I-25. Near the University of Denver and Observatory Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Golden Triangle
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1409 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
41 Units Available
Five Points
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,436
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1158 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St, Denver, CO
Studio
$2,055
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1261 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Hampden South
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
937 sqft
Apartments located in the heart of Hampden South have fireplaces, granite counters and huge walk-in closets. Hop on Interstate 25 to get to the University of Denver or the Centennial Airport.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
River North Art District
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,215
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1146 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
River North Art District
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,485
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
933 sqft
Modern community with desirable apartments, located in the heart of Denver's River North Art District. Smoke-free units, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Garage, gym, hot tub and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1148 sqft
Luxury riverfront apartments with high-end style and resort-style amenities. Newly renovated with designer finishes and comforts like stainless steel appliances. Enjoy world-class relaxation at the pool, hot tub or yoga room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Highland
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,580
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
886 sqft
Designer kitchens with double-door refrigerators and smooth top stoves. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Just blocks to LoHi destinations like Little Man Ice Cream and Linger.
City Guide for Denver, CO

"The bright lights of Denver are shinin' like diamonds, like ten thousand jewels in the sky." (-Willie Nelson, "Denver").

Denver, the Mile-High City. It’s as if everything here is at its pinnacle. The sun is practically always shining, everyone’s happy and fit, and the economy—unlike so many other locales in the U.S.—is soaring. Denver also claims a handful of universities, three highly successful major league sports teams, a spattering of breweries (both macro and micro), and an increasingly efficient mass transit system. There are many, many reasons to move to this old trading post just east of the Rocky Mountains.

Having trouble with Craigslist Denver? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Denver, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Denver apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDenver 3 BedroomsDenver Accessible ApartmentsDenver Apartments under $1,000Denver Apartments under $1,100Denver Apartments under $900
Denver Apartments with BalconyDenver Apartments with GarageDenver Apartments with GymDenver Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDenver Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Apartments with Pool
Denver Apartments with Washer-DryerDenver Cheap PlacesDenver Dog Friendly ApartmentsDenver Furnished ApartmentsDenver Luxury PlacesDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University