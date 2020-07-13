AL
127 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Denver, CO

$
4 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
860 sqft
Mercantile Housing is located at 1590 Wynkoop Street Denver, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
14 Units Available
Windsor
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
859 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and spacious bathtub. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a playground and pool. Near Canterbury Park. Easy access to I-225.
$
9 Units Available
Washington Virginia Vale
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
850 sqft
Welcome to The Atrii Apartments, a residential community offering one- and two-bedroom apartments in Cherry Creek, Denver. Comfortable living spaces await you with a wide range of in-home conveniences and community-wide amenities.
8 Units Available
Virginia Village
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,065
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
900 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
5 Units Available
Ruby Hill
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$895
477 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
658 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with state-of-the-art kitchens, walk-in closets and designer floors. Community amenities include free parking and on-site laundry. Close to I-25.
6 Units Available
University
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
936 sqft
Recently renovated community near the University of Denver. Open-concept interiors with luxury finishes. On-site pool with cabanas, grilling areas and an outdoor TV. Balconies and walk-in closets provided.
2 Units Available
University Park
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$925
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A unique, vintage development, this residential complex offers exclusive studio-style units, onsite laundry, pet-friendly amenities and off-street parking. Each apartment includes free Wi-Fi, hardwood flooring and gas stoves.
42 Units Available
Hampden
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
985 sqft
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it.
4 Units Available
University Park
East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
305 sqft
Modern community near area bars and restaurants. Apartments feature controlled entry, on-site laundry and hardwood floors. A dog and cat-friendly building. Free Wi-Fi provided. Minutes from transportation.
12 Units Available
Virginia Village
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
890 sqft
Located in the heart of picturesque Denver, Asbury Plaza combines a neighborhood setting with the conveniences of modern living.
13 Units Available
Mar Lee
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to major employers and offers both hardwood flooring and carpet. Refrigerator and spacious walk-in closets included. Open, tranquil landscaping to relax and enjoy.
5 Units Available
College View
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
909 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Federal in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Speer
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,084
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grab a lounger on the neighborhood's sweetest rooftop deck. Take in the views to downtown, to the mountains, and down on the dazzling perennial garden that lines the walk in front of this vintage building.
12 Units Available
Baker
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,045
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
700 sqft
Updated apartments with a dishwasher, granite counters and patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Property includes a 24-hour gym, onsite laundry and parking. Situated in the happening Historic Baker District.
4 Units Available
Jefferson Park
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
339 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
820 sqft
Modern building in Downtown Denver featuring micro-apartments and large penthouse-style floor plans. Enjoy skyline or mountain views. Top-floor residents' lounge, outdoor pool, 24-hour gym and fire pit. Pet-friendly with car charging and bike storage.
3 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,013
477 sqft
Many interior upgrades including hardwood floors, eat-in kitchens and modern paint styles. Close to Whole Foods, Snarfs and the Jelly Cafe. On-site laundry facilities and recycling.
6 Units Available
University
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
485 sqft
Situated close to the Denver University campus and walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Charming community with peaceful courtyard. On-site laundry and parking. Pet-friendly.
2 Units Available
University
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
Low-maintenance apartments on a tree-lined street, not far from Denver University and the Harvard Gulch Trail. Garbage disposal and air conditioning. On-site laundry, internet access and parking.
1 Unit Available
University
Concord
2459 S York St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
485 sqft
Centrally located apartment block, just minutes from the University of Denver's campus. Modern rooms have air conditioning, ovens and refrigerators. On-site laundry, courtyard and internet access. Cats allowed.
1 Unit Available
University
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
630 sqft
Well-equipped living spaces close to Denver University and DeBoer Park. Ovens, refrigerators and air conditioning in rooms. Laundry facilities and parking lot located on-site. Cats and dogs allowed.
7 Units Available
Hampden
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,089
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1004 sqft
Community surrounded by green, lush landscaping and Cherry Creek Reservoirs. Right along the Light Rail Park and Ride for public transportation. Residents can easily relax or workout using the on-site fitness center and outdoor pool. Close to Parker Landing, Town Center at Aurora, and much more.
7 Units Available
Cheesman Park
The Stanley
929 Marion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,098
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,183
490 sqft
Designer touches like faux wood blinds, crown molding, and granite countertops. Bike storage and off-street parking available. Just blocks from Cheesman Park.
25 Units Available
West Highland
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
750 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance to downtown Denver. Each apartment includes a private balcony. Select apartments feature air conditioning. On-site amenities include a courtyard, laundry and bike storage. Reserved car parking available.
16 Units Available
Montbello
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site management and option for online rent payment. Outdoor basketball courts, playgrounds, and volleyball court. Just minutes to I-70 and I-225.
Rent Report
Denver

July 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,063 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,345 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Denver over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Denver, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,345 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Denver fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

