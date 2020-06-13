Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

399 Apartments for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO

Fruitdale
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Barths
32 Units Available
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Studio
$1,420
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1227 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fruitdale
16 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,077
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Barths
14 Units Available
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1100 sqft
Located in Edgewater, Colorado, Terra Village Apartments sits on 14 acres of beautifully landscaped green space with a children's playground, sparkling swimming pools, and basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
Bel Aire
3 Units Available
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
Welcome to Yukon Court, our community of apartments in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Come home to spacious interiors, exceptional service and a range of amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Barths
1 Unit Available
3070 Wadsworth Blvd
3070 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
954 sqft
Updated with newer carpet and paint. Tons of storage in unfinished basement which has hook ups for full size washer and dryer. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cupboards, large living area. Fenced back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
3623 Eaton Street
3623 Eaton Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Located on mostly residential street! Large balcony! Spacious bedrooms! Plenty of closet space! Off street parking spot included! $125 utility fee covers water, sewer, gas, and trash $1195 security deposit This property allows self guided

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Barths
1 Unit Available
7035 West 36th Avenue
7035 West 36th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Recently updated with new kitchen and bathroom! In unit washer and dryer! Walking distance to shops and restaurants on 38th Ave! $70 utility fee covers water, sewer, and trash-resident will set electric in their own name Off street parking spot

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Kipling
1 Unit Available
4712 Cody Street
4712 Cody Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1450 sqft
This Updated & sunny 3 bedroom, 2 bath home full of charm in a desirable neighborhood in Wheat Ridge. This home has almost 1500 square feet of living space and was just updated.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Fruitdale
1 Unit Available
10420 West 44th Avenue
10420 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
693 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Kipling
1 Unit Available
4519 Field Street
4519 Field Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
736 sqft
Renovated 2 bed 1 bath in Wheat Ridge! This 736 sq ft apartment features new vinyl hardwood-style plank flooring, large windows, an updated kitchen and bathroom, private in-unit washer/dryer and more! 4519 Field Street is located near Anderson Park

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
3194 Ames Street
3194 Ames Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
880 sqft
Rare 1 Bed Duplex- Sloan's Lake, West Highlands - Property Id: 283021 Virtual tour copy and paste: https://youtu.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
2906 Depew St
2906 Depew Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1046 sqft
Edgewater Home $2300 per month - Property Id: 271481 Lovely home in desireable Edgewater location.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fruitdale
1 Unit Available
11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County
11671 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
* 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 - * Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 * $1000 + deposit * 11671 W 44th Ave #3 * 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF * Pets OK with extra rent and deposit. * $40 application fee.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Applewood Villages
1 Unit Available
12300 W 38th ave
12300 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Adorable Updated Bungalow with Fenced Backyard and Swamp Cooler! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Adorable updated bungalow has hardwood floors throughout the main floor and finished garden level basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
9240 West 49th Avenue
9240 West 49th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
545 sqft
Updated large 1 bedroom condo convenient to I-70. Walking distance to parks, shops and restaurants. Easy access to mountains and downtown Denver. Washer/dryer in unit. New windows and sliding door on patio.
Results within 1 mile of Wheat Ridge
Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Applewood
25 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Berkeley
11 Units Available
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
I-70 Corridor
42 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,591
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Morse Park
8 Units Available
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arvada Plaza Area
42 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.

Median Rent in Wheat Ridge

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wheat Ridge is $1,011, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,280.
Studio
$828
1 Bed
$1,011
2 Beds
$1,280
3+ Beds
$1,860

Wheat Ridge rents increased slightly over the past month

Wheat Ridge rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wheat Ridge stand at $1,012 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,281 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Wheat Ridge's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Wheat Ridge over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Wheat Ridge rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wheat Ridge, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wheat Ridge is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Wheat Ridge's median two-bedroom rent of $1,281 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Wheat Ridge.
    • While Wheat Ridge's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wheat Ridge than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Wheat Ridge.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Wheat Ridge?
    In Wheat Ridge, the median rent is $828 for a studio, $1,011 for a 1-bedroom, $1,280 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,860 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wheat Ridge, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Wheat Ridge?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Wheat Ridge include Fruitdale.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Wheat Ridge?
    Some of the colleges located in the Wheat Ridge area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Wheat Ridge?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wheat Ridge from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

