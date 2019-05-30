Is Moving to Denver Right For Me?

Photo by Daniel Norris on Unsplash

So, you’re thinking about moving to Denver but you’re not sure if it is the right decision for you? Don’t worry, many people have been in this situation before, you’re not the only one! We know the city very well, and we can help you get to the bottom of this issue. After reading this article, you should have a much better idea of whether or not Denver is the right city for you. Here is a brief guide to Denver to help you with your decision.

Population

Denver’s population is approximate, 4,900,000. This makes it a relatively large city. It might not be quite as large as New York or Los Angeles, but it is the most populous city within its 500-mile radius. If the thought of living in a big city excites you, Denver’s a great choice.

The city is also very dense and stretches far. You will likely need to have a car or use public transit to get around.

Weather

When you think of Denver, you probably think of long, cold winters. Don’t worry! You will have some pretty mild winter days as well. It does snow, but because the sun is out often in Denver, you won’t often see snow-covered streets. In fact, Denver gets 245 sunny days per year.

Denver is also close to many great ski resorts such as Echo Mountain, Snowmass, and Keystone. So, if you like skiing or winter sports, then Denver is ideal for you. However, Denver truly does get all four seasons, which means there is beautiful weather throughout the year.

Sports Teams

Denver citizens are very passionate about their four major sports teams, the Broncos (NFL), The Avalanche (NHL), the Rockies (MLB), and the Nuggets (NBA). So, if you are looking to live in a city that has a great sports culture, then Denver could be the perfect option for you. The city has an amazing energy to it on NFL Sunday’s. Joining in on the festivities will have you feeling like part of the community.

Parks and Recreation

The city of Denver has some absolutely beautiful parks. There are over 200 parks within the city limits of Denver. Some of the local favorites are Washington Park, Cheesman Park, and City Park.

There are also many excellent biking trails in the city. If getting outside and enjoying the nature is important to you, then Denver could be an excellent city for you to live in. Denverites love getting outdoors, riding bikes, and exploring all that the great outdoors has to offer.

Economy

The economy in Denver is thriving. The city is one of the fastest growing big cities in the country. This title comes with pros and cons. This means that there are a lot of jobs available in Denver, and more and more companies are setting up shop in the Mile High City. However, it also means that the cost of living is rising in Denver.

With the ever-increasing amount of tech jobs in the city, it’s likely to continue rising. If you are looking to break into the tech space without shelling out the cash for a Silicon Valley apartment, Denver is a fair compromise. Just don’t be surprised if your rent rates rise when re-upping on your lease.

Culture

The culture in Denver comes from many different factors. The art scene is prominent, and Denver is also known for its incredible museums. The Denver Art Museum and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science draw crowds. The RiNo district breaths tons of life into Denver’s art scene, and is one of the city’s gems.

With proximity to nearby mountains and ski resorts, Denver locals spend a ton of time outdoors. If a day of mountain biking followed by drinking craft beer at a microbrewery sounds like your ideal day, you’ll fit in well in Denver.