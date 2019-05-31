Neighborhood Guide: South Federal, Denver

Known as an ethnic, intimate neighborhood, South Federal in Denver is home to some of the best cuisine in the city. With Vietnamese and Mexican influences, it’s no surprise why the food is so delicious. Locals from across Denver come for the authentic dishes, brightly painted murals, and specialty shops. Thinking about moving to South Federal? Here’s what to know before you move to this Denver neighborhood.

Know the History

When immigrants from Vietnam and other parts of Asia came to Denver, they made the South Federal neighborhood home and set-up businesses the community needed. Vietnamese-owned businesses quickly popped up, while Mexican bakeries spread across the South Federal neighborhood

With these strong Asian and Mexican influences, locals are proud of their Denver neighborhood and the products and services their business offer. Mexican restaurants are also popular in the Barnum area, which was named after circus entrepreneur P.T. Barnum. After indulging in authentic fare, locals stroll home and browse the brightly painted street murals.

Look to the Future

South Federal will likely sustain as an authentic option for phenomenal food in Denver. Nearby locals come for Pho Duy Restaurant, the Crawling Crab, and Tarascos New Latino Cuisines.

The city of Denver is also looking into development projects in the South Federal neighborhood to help it grow. The goal is to create more green space and help shape the existing "Little Saigon" corridor into a pedestrian-friendly area. The projects are aimed to help bring more continuity to the Denver neighborhood and honor their cultural and ethnic roots.

Finding an Apartment

South Federal is a diverse Denver neighborhood. Locals view it as an authentic, unpretentious place to live. Single-family options and apartments are available in the area near ethnic cuisines, Little Saigon, the Barnum area and beyond.

But before you head out for a day of apartment hunting, stop by Vinh Xuong Bakery, the best-kept secret in the neighborhood for its tasty treats. To get a quick look at multiple apartments, use Apartment List.

Consider the Kids

You won’t be at a loss for kid-friendly treats around South Federal. Make a day of bakery hopping and sampling the variety of Vietnamese or Mexican favorites.

For starters, indulge in a Belgian waffle with a dollop of ice cream at the modest Vietnamese deli and bakery at New Saigon. You can also take the kids by One Stop Bike Shop on Morrison Road in South Federal and browse through old bikes and parts to fix up your own as a family project. For education, South Federal is served by Munroe Elementary School with nearby private schools to expand your options.

Attend a Festival

South Federal is the place to be to celebrate Chinese and Vietnamese New Year. In January, attend the festival featuring authentic food and parade with a dragon and lion dancing.

During the early Fall, locals celebrate Chile Fest in September. Business and Culture District on Mirron Road hosts this popular, annual event. Browse among the showcase of display cars, street vendors with authentic food, live music, and vendor art.

Find Everything You Need in South Federal, Denver

South Federal houses a wealth of ethnic delis and markets like Little Saigon Market with Vietnamese groceries and products. For broader options, including an eclectic cheese selection, King Soopers is a great stop.

Over at Avanza, shoppers browse Mexican fare including plantains, pastries, smoked turkey legs, and more. Savvy locals know that the specialty, ethnic shops often have less expensive produce than the big box retailers.

Getting Around South Federal

Like any Denver neighborhood, locals get around South Federal by foot or bike and enjoy the outdoors. Bus transit on the local RTD services South Federal Boulevard to connect to various parts of the city. For a quick and easy ride, Uber and Lyft service the area.

South Federal is a relatively quiet, ethnic neighborhood with lots of Vietnamese and Mexican flavor, specialty shops, and restaurants.

Looking for a place to call home in Denver? Search for Denver apartments on Apartment List.