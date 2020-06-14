Apartment List
/
CO
/
denver
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM

363 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Denver, CO

Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Cherry Creek
88 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Golden Triangle
26 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,565
942 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Denver
17 Units Available
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,570
848 sqft
Luxury riverfront apartments with high-end style and resort-style amenities. Newly renovated with designer finishes and comforts like stainless steel appliances. Enjoy world-class relaxation at the pool, hot tub or yoga room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
River North Art District
22 Units Available
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
751 sqft
Modern community with desirable apartments, located in the heart of Denver's River North Art District. Smoke-free units, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Garage, gym, hot tub and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Montbello
6 Units Available
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$928
575 sqft
Apartment complex located near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Hop on Interstate 70 or relax at home in your tasteful apartment. Features include walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Hampden
15 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
864 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Stapleton
55 Units Available
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
731 sqft
New upscale community close to hiking and biking trails. High-end finishes include wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchens, Caesarstone countertops with slab backsplashes and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Southmoor Park
15 Units Available
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
762 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
33 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
700 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
River North Art District
26 Units Available
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,683
810 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Speer
2 Units Available
Terrace Arms
633 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
635 sqft
Located in the heart of Denver's thriving Capitol Hill area, Terrace Arms Apartments is a surprisingly elegant, relaxing community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Congress Park
1 Unit Available
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
480 sqft
Nestled among the trees, this charming apartment community offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of urban living while downtown Denver is only minutes away.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Speer
13 Units Available
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
665 sqft
Come home to this luxurious apartment community distinguished by a premier location offering all the conveniences of city living.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Cheesman Park
3 Units Available
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
675 sqft
Located 1/2 Block from Cheeseman Park! Excellent Deal on this Top Floor Unit! Take a Virtual Tour Today! - Park Sedona Apartments | 303-861-8620 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Five Points
8 Units Available
The Wheatley
530 25th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
520 sqft
Located in historic residential district of Glenarm Place, though each unit has a distinctly modern flair. Enjoy outdoor living space in a pet-friendly atmosphere, with a community fire pit, BBQ area, gym, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Gateway
99 Units Available
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
Welcome home to Connect at First Creek, a bold and inspiring community of luxury apartments in Denver, Colorado. Our community offers an array of beautifully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans as well as a suite of stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Denver
53 Units Available
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,725
627 sqft
Civic Lofts embodies all that makes Denver, Colorado such an exciting place to be.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Capitol Hill
25 Units Available
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
692 sqft
Enjoy air-conditioning, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring within a vintage-style apartment. An online portal makes paying the bills seamless. Head to The Fainting Goat or Lowdown Brewery for nighttime fun.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Lowry Field
68 Units Available
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
729 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Windsor
20 Units Available
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
812 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Kennedy
13 Units Available
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,049
810 sqft
Gracious living just minutes from I-83. On-site laundry facilities, private parking, 24-hour gym and maintenance service, and swimming pool. A clubhouse, sauna, game room, and trash valet. Pet-friendly residences feature patios.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lowry
38 Units Available
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
924 sqft
Spacious floorplans with oversized closets, private balconies. Underground and covered parking. On-site staff and 24 hour maintenance available. Walking distance to Lowry Town Center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Denver
18 Units Available
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
706 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Elyria Swansea
17 Units Available
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
742 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.

June 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,351 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Denver over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Denver, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,351 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Denver.
    • While rents in Denver fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDenver 3 BedroomsDenver Accessible ApartmentsDenver Apartments under $1,000Denver Apartments under $1,100Denver Apartments under $900
    Denver Apartments with BalconyDenver Apartments with GarageDenver Apartments with GymDenver Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDenver Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Apartments with Pool
    Denver Apartments with Washer-DryerDenver Cheap PlacesDenver Dog Friendly ApartmentsDenver Furnished ApartmentsDenver Luxury PlacesDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
    Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
    Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
    HampdenSpeerHampden South
    Virginia VillageHighland

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
    Regis University