Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

568 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Denver, CO

Finding an apartment in Denver that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Cherry Creek
24 Units Available
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,464
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1228 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Allure
1300 S Willow St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,336
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1248 sqft
In-unit fireplaces, washer and dryer hookups, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, coffee bar, garage, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near Quebec St.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Goldsmith
19 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
898 sqft
An exciting community of apartments in Denver, Colorado, Mosaic Apartments puts you in a convenient location next to an array of places to explore.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Platt Park
3 Units Available
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
Urban living near I-25 and the RTD Light Rail. Pet-friendly townhomes with open floor plans and attached two-car garages. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and Nest technology.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Highland
4 Units Available
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,606
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,929
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,577
1085 sqft
Located close to neighborhood galleries, shops and restaurants. Units feature nine-foot ceilings throughout all homes, plank flooring, quartz countertops and spacious cabinets. Community has electric car charging stations, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dayton Triangle
8 Units Available
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,282
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
980 sqft
Located in the Daytona Triangle neighborhood and less than 10 miles from downtown Denver. One- to two-bedroom units feature amenities like hardwood floors, fireplace, large closets and skylight. On-site pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
West Colfax
57 Units Available
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,127
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Speer
5 Units Available
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,168
490 sqft
Recently renovated units have garbage disposals, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residence includes an outdoor pool and hot tub, and on-site laundry. Highly walkable area with plenty of restaurants and retail stores.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Congress Park
5 Units Available
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
651 sqft
Parks, restaurants, and bars nearby. Each modern residence features a high-end, modern kitchen and ample storage, while on-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry, elevator, and parking. Pets are welcome, too!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Platt Park
3 Units Available
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
999 sqft
Convenient access to I-25. Large, open floor plans with in-unit laundry. Overhead door offers beautiful views and breezes on pleasant days. Personal patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Speer
3 Units Available
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,189
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to everything trendy in Denver: bars, restaurants, shopping and transportation. Luxurious interiors feature renovated units with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Bike racks and reserved parking available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Hampden South
65 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,259
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
River North Art District
30 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1100 sqft
Great location in LoDo and its restaurants/bars and entertainment. Walking distance to Coors Field. Property offers a newly renovated fitness center, game room, pool with sun deck, and sports lounge.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Denver
27 Units Available
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,163
803 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
1223 sqft
Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Congress Park
6 Units Available
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,453
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1237 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of public transit and many eateries. Units with upgraded finishes and sleek kitchen design. Controlled access community with resident lounge, business center, fitness center, and a complimentary coffee station.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Southmoor Park
23 Units Available
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1023 sqft
Located just off I-25, within the Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors, private balcony, walk-in closets and more. Special amenities include pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse and Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
City Park West
10 Units Available
The York on City Park
1781 York St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,279
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,578
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1166 sqft
Situated across from City Park and close to Interstate 70. Apartments feature Shaker-style cabinets, designer lighting and wood-style floors. Outdoor kitchen, indoor lounge and conservatory sunroom for residents' enjoyment. Free newspaper pick-up and package acceptance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Speer
23 Units Available
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,411
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1221 sqft
Choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the park. Enjoy outdoor living space, an underground garage, and high-end kitchen finishes in these units. Close proximity to exceptional bike paths.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Denver
17 Units Available
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,615
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1169 sqft
Brand new community with never-lived-in homes. Billiards and bowling alley for residents for convenient entertainment. Courtyards with firepits. Resident portal for online rent payment and maintenance requests. Across the street from Coors Field.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cherry Creek
91 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,270
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Harvey Park South
7 Units Available
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,183
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
University
21 Units Available
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,464
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,526
1248 sqft
Luxury homes with gorgeous views. Enjoy an on-site cafe, gym and rooftop pool. A stone's throw from the University Light Rail Station. Easy access to I-25. Near the University of Denver and Observatory Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Golden Triangle
26 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,565
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1409 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hampden South
31 Units Available
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
937 sqft
Apartments located in the heart of Hampden South have fireplaces, granite counters and huge walk-in closets. Hop on Interstate 25 to get to the University of Denver or the Centennial Airport.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Denver, CO

Finding an apartment in Denver that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

