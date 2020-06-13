Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

112 Accessible Apartments for rent in Denver, CO

$
Downtown Denver
25 Units Available
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,480
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
$
Downtown Denver
126 Units Available
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,125
1142 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! An impeccably designed residence in the heart of Denver's most walkable, enviable neighborhood.
Cherry Creek
12 Units Available
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,258
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1187 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
Marston
27 Units Available
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
$
Baker
40 Units Available
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1201 sqft
Two-tone paint and accent wall available in every home. Poolside and rooftop lounges, both with fireplaces and grill areas. Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, and yoga studio.
$
River North Art District
27 Units Available
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,690
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
Downtown Denver
13 Units Available
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
$
West Colfax
55 Units Available
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
Highland
4 Units Available
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,611
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,929
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,577
1085 sqft
Located close to neighborhood galleries, shops and restaurants. Units feature nine-foot ceilings throughout all homes, plank flooring, quartz countertops and spacious cabinets. Community has electric car charging stations, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace.
$
Downtown Denver
77 Units Available
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,721
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,493
1543 sqft
Truly a modern community in the Central Business District. Apartments are fully upgraded to include solid wood cabinets, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. On-site business center, sky pool and amenity deck.
City Park West
9 Units Available
The York on City Park
1781 York St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,279
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,578
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1166 sqft
Situated across from City Park and close to Interstate 70. Apartments feature Shaker-style cabinets, designer lighting and wood-style floors. Outdoor kitchen, indoor lounge and conservatory sunroom for residents' enjoyment. Free newspaper pick-up and package acceptance.
Hampden South
31 Units Available
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,259
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
$
Downtown Denver
17 Units Available
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,630
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1169 sqft
Brand new community with never-lived-in homes. Billiards and bowling alley for residents for convenient entertainment. Courtyards with firepits. Resident portal for online rent payment and maintenance requests. Across the street from Coors Field.
Cherry Creek
89 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,275
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
$
Golden Triangle
26 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,565
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1409 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.
$
Goldsmith
26 Units Available
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,017
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
$
Hampden South
31 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,324
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
$
Highland
10 Units Available
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,763
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
974 sqft
In trendy LoHi, these eco-friendly apartments offer fantastic downtown Denver views. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit W/D and generous cabinets. Minutes to Downtown Denver, parks and Platte River Trail.
13 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,532
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.
Mar Lee
7 Units Available
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
800 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.
Five Points
8 Units Available
The Wheatley
530 25th St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
920 sqft
Located in historic residential district of Glenarm Place, though each unit has a distinctly modern flair. Enjoy outdoor living space in a pet-friendly atmosphere, with a community fire pit, BBQ area, gym, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
$
Capitol Hill
23 Units Available
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,145
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
923 sqft
Enjoy air-conditioning, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring within a vintage-style apartment. An online portal makes paying the bills seamless. Head to The Fainting Goat or Lowdown Brewery for nighttime fun.
Downtown Denver
115 Units Available
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1252 sqft
Now Leasing! Visit or Call to Take a Tour Today! Introducing TriVista on Speer, a luxury apartment community anchoring downtown Denver’s coolest corner: The Golden Triangle Creative District.

June 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,351 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Denver over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Denver, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,351 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Denver.
    • While rents in Denver fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

