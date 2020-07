Muse Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking putting green bbq/grill garage new construction yoga accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage car wash area dog grooming area fire pit internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Discover the Mile High City's latest destination for inspired living at Muse. Newly constructed with elegant apartment homes and premium amenities, this pet-friendly community delivers a modern touch to the suburban streets of Denver, CO.