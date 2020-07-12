/
congress park
560 Apartments for rent in Congress Park, Denver, CO
$
9 Units Available
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
651 sqft
Parks, restaurants, and bars nearby. Each modern residence features a high-end, modern kitchen and ample storage, while on-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry, elevator, and parking. Pets are welcome, too!
6 Units Available
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,457
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1237 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of public transit and many eateries. Units with upgraded finishes and sleek kitchen design. Controlled access community with resident lounge, business center, fitness center, and a complimentary coffee station.
3 Units Available
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
490 sqft
One-bedroom energy-efficient homes with hardwood floors, laminate countertops and internet connection. Residents have access to on-site laundry and a shared deck. Eight minutes from Botanic Gardens.
12 Units Available
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Upgraded units with stainless steel appliances. On-site conveniences include an internet cafe, coffee bar and gym. Resident portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Close to Cherry Park and the heart of downtown.
1 Unit Available
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
559 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Denver's Congress Park neighborhood. Minutes from the cafes and shops of Colfax Avenue and expansive City Park. Amenities include laundry facilities and off-street parking.
4 Units Available
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
675 sqft
Situated in the Congress Park neighborhood, these apartments are completely renovated with open, light-filled floor plans. New kitchens feature stainless appliances and tile backsplash. Complex also has on-site laundry and basic wireless internet.
6 Units Available
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,235
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live at Black Swan, where design, art and comfort are cherished.
2 Units Available
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
480 sqft
Nestled among the trees, this charming apartment community offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of urban living while downtown Denver is only minutes away.
3 Units Available
1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St., Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
Tucked away on a quiet street in a bustling part of town, Garfield Park affords residents a peaceful home with the utmost accessibility.
1 Unit Available
2708 East 14th Avenue
2708 East 14th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1050 sqft
DESCRIPTION Great 2 bed/1 bath, 1,050 sqft, renovated condo in a centrally located historic Denver building. One of only seven units. Close to everything! Includes one off-street parking spot.
1 Unit Available
1260 York Street #404
1260 York Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed 1 bath blocks from Cheesman Park and City Park. The Pool is open! - This 1 bed 1 bath has all the comforts you need, right in the heart of the city. Relax comfortably in your air conditioned condo or take in some sun at the private pool.
1 Unit Available
1289 Clayton Street
1289 Clayton Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1464 sqft
*** Please note, 3 unrelated people can stay in the property, with a permit of the city of Denver approving. No more than 3 unrelated people can live in the property. *** This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
1255 Jackson Street
1255 Jackson St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
826 sqft
Take a virtual tour now! >>> https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
1365 Clayton Street Main Floor
1365 Clayton Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,095
950 sqft
Fully Remodeled Congress Park Duplex - Property Id: 66180 Tired of apartment living? Available is this beautifully remodeled main floor duplex in a great location close to Congress Park, Capitol Hill, City Park, Denver Zoo, Botanic Gardens,
1 Unit Available
2605 East 14th Avenue
2605 East 14th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Classic turn of the Century Mansion converted into 7 units in Congress Park! Great daylight from Huge Windows and wonderful hardwood floors through-out. Massive dining room & living room with a wood burning fireplace are great for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
1215 Harrison St
1215 Harrison Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1370 sqft
1215 Harrison St Available 08/07/20 **Live Happy on Harrison! 3 bed 1.
1 Unit Available
1220 Cook St
1220 Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
You'll love the location of this 2-bedroom plus den Congress Park brick bungalow -- close to dining, shopping and fun, but on a lovely, shaded street with little traffic.
1 Unit Available
1151 Monroe Street - 3
1151 Monroe Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
This Victorian house is located on a quiet tree lined street in Congress Park and walking distance to shops, bistros, breweries, and parks. Moments from Cherry Creek and Downtown and easy access to major highways.
1 Unit Available
635 Garfield Street
635 Garfield Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2119 sqft
Can't beat this location! Walk/Bike to Cherry Creek for shopping and many restaurants, only blocks from Trader Joe's, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, open floorplan with updated kitchen flowing into the spacious living room, kitchen, private
1 Unit Available
1313 Cook St
1313 Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
975 sqft
Two Bedroom in Hale: Near Hale Medical Center - Property Id: 263467 Comfort and convenience in an updated urban apartment! Perfectly positioned between City Park and Capitol Hill in Congress Park.
Results within 1 mile of Congress Park
267 Units Available
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
$
17 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,642
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
21 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,410
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,254
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
$
15 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,185
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,449
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
