Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

108 Cheap Apartments for rent in Denver, CO

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Montbello
6 Units Available
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$928
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
775 sqft
Apartment complex located near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Hop on Interstate 70 or relax at home in your tasteful apartment. Features include walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Mar Lee
7 Units Available
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to major employers and offers both hardwood flooring and carpet. Refrigerator and spacious walk-in closets included. Open, tranquil landscaping to relax and enjoy.
Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Harvey Park South
16 Units Available
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1009 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with easy access to Bear Creek Trail and Southwest Plaza. Community has a designated dog park that comes with training toys and a state of the art dog washing station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Capitol Hill
7 Units Available
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St, Denver, CO
Studio
$962
365 sqft
Located on Pearl Street in the heart of Capitol Hill. Luxury community offers residents access to BBQ grills, bike racks and laundry. Residents can take advantage of hardwood floors, walk-in closets and tiled backsplash.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Capitol Hill
6 Units Available
1170 Logan
1170 Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$974
350 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Easy walking distance to food, arts and cultural attractions. Internet, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors designed to impress.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Goldsmith
32 Units Available
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 07:21am
$
Ruby Hill
5 Units Available
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$945
477 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
658 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with state-of-the-art kitchens, walk-in closets and designer floors. Community amenities include free parking and on-site laundry. Close to I-25.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
1 Unit Available
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
Low-maintenance apartments on a tree-lined street, not far from Denver University and the Harvard Gulch Trail. Garbage disposal and air conditioning. On-site laundry, internet access and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
$
Hampden
35 Units Available
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
985 sqft
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Kennedy
13 Units Available
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$929
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
875 sqft
Each apartment has balconies with large windows to have spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, on-site pool, and golf course. Residents can relax the fully-equipped clubhouse or go off-site to the nearby Summit Steakhouse, Stampede, Laser Quest, and various other dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
City Park
5 Units Available
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,017
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
840 sqft
Every unit furnished with updated GE appliances and maple cabinetry. Near destinations such as the Museum of Nature and Science, the Sprouts Farmer's Market, and the Denver Zoo. Near the #20 RTD Bus Stop for easy access to the city and surrounding areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Park
5 Units Available
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
651 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and on-site laundry. On-site amenities include a coffee bar and courtyard with a pleasant sitting area. Convenient location near I-25 ramp and Prairie Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
1 Unit Available
Concord
2459 S York St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
485 sqft
Centrally located apartment block, just minutes from the University of Denver's campus. Modern rooms have air conditioning, ovens and refrigerators. On-site laundry, courtyard and internet access. Cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
3 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
485 sqft
Situated close to the Denver University campus and walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Charming community with peaceful courtyard. On-site laundry and parking. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Park
4 Units Available
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$925
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A unique, vintage development, this residential complex offers exclusive studio-style units, onsite laundry, pet-friendly amenities and off-street parking. Each apartment includes free Wi-Fi, hardwood flooring and gas stoves.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Park
2 Units Available
East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
305 sqft
Modern community near area bars and restaurants. Apartments feature controlled entry, on-site laundry and hardwood floors. A dog and cat-friendly building. Free Wi-Fi provided. Minutes from transportation.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Five Points
1 Unit Available
1070 33rd St
1070 33rd Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,050
380 sqft
Awesome studio apartment in RiNo with updated appliances. Located next door to Coors Field, Denver Central Market, Epic Brewing, and countless entertainment options. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
1425 N Washington St Apt 103
1425 Washington Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$975
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centrally located in the heart of Capitol Hill! This studio home is located in a historical building built in 1909 with interior exposed brick walls and original hardwood flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
University Park
1 Unit Available
2716 S Cook St
2716 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$800
1541 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for roommates for the 2019/2020 school year. Nicely updated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home close to DU and Wash Park.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Speer
1 Unit Available
655 N Pearl St Apt 206
655 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
508 sqft
Amazing urban living in the desirable Capitol Hill/Governor's Park neighborhood. This 1 bed, 1 bath condo features an open living space with wood floors, open kitchen and eat-in dining space.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
University Park
1 Unit Available
1912 S University Blvd #S106
1912 South University Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$945
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated DU studio available now. Ground-floor unit features bamboo flooring, breakfast bar, granite counters, tile backsplash, pendant lighting and updated bath fixtures. Large walk-in closet with built-in shelving. A/C unit and fan to keep you cool.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Fort Logan
1 Unit Available
3663 South Sheridan Boulevard
3663 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this awesome condo at the Bear Valley Club in Denver! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom and 599 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has all the major appliances and cabinets for your storage needs.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Barnum
1 Unit Available
51 South Julian Street
51 South Julian Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
815 sqft
Come tour this awesome unit located in Barnum! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 815 square feet of livable space, and a driveway for off-street parking. Inside you will find an open kitchen with all major appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #135
215 East 11th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
564 sqft
Quaint Condo with Historic Charm and a Gated Building Entrance! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Lovely Garden-Level Unit in Historic 1908 Building in Denver's Cap Hill with hardwood floors and an open kitchen living room area.

June 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,351 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Denver over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Denver, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,351 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Denver.
    • While rents in Denver fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

