206 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Denver, CO

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Capitol Hill
17 Units Available
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1493 sqft
Custom-built, pet-friendly homes in sprawling complex, smack dab in Denver's Sherman Street Historic District. Hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Media room, pool table, clubhouse and carport.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
$
Hampden
8 Units Available
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,937
1500 sqft
Apartments feature high ceilings and a private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include a fitness center and resident clubhouse. Near Cherry Creek State Park with quick access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cherry Creek
25 Units Available
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,482
1467 sqft
Soaring ceilings with expansive windows. Quartz countertops and plank flooring. Two-story fitness center. Just blocks from shopping/dining like Trader Joe's, Swing Thai and Snooze.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Baker
40 Units Available
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1405 sqft
Two-tone paint and accent wall available in every home. Poolside and rooftop lounges, both with fireplaces and grill areas. Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hampden
12 Units Available
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1060 sqft
Make the Mile High City your home with pet-friendly, newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Enjoy hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pool and sundeck for entertainment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lowry
39 Units Available
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1825 sqft
Spacious floorplans with oversized closets, private balconies. Underground and covered parking. On-site staff and 24 hour maintenance available. Walking distance to Lowry Town Center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Five Points
12 Units Available
The Lydian
2560 Welton St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,001
1546 sqft
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Ample community amenities, such as a coffee bar, pool, yoga studio and grilling stations. Near the cultural attractions and fun of downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Lowry Field
33 Units Available
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1335 sqft
Spacious floorplans flooded with natural light. Resort-style pool with cascading fountains. Nine-hole putting green. Direct access to multi-use trails.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Downtown Denver
130 Units Available
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
2832 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
$
Dayton Triangle
28 Units Available
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1374 sqft
Situated in the Payton Triangle, Denver. Each unit boasts laundry, private patio, fireplace, and high-end kitchen finishes. Amenities include 24-hour gym, business center with WI-fi lounge, parking, pool with hot-tub, and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Denver
115 Units Available
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,245
1696 sqft
Now Leasing! Visit or Call to Take a Tour Today! Introducing TriVista on Speer, a luxury apartment community anchoring downtown Denver’s coolest corner: The Golden Triangle Creative District.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Lowry Field
52 Units Available
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1482 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Encore at Boulevard One from the comfort of your home! You’re invited to redefine home living at Encore at Boulevard One–our luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Denver, CO
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Five Points
36 Units Available
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,169
1683 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
City Park West
175 Units Available
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,263
1663 sqft
HEART OF UPTOWN Located in the heart of uptown, when you call Park 17 home, you've just made the best of the city your front yard.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
32 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1220 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Hampden
32 Units Available
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1185 sqft
Cozy one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with laundry, a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. Residents can enjoy an on-site pool, gym and grill area. Near Comrade Brewing Company for convenient entertainment.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Denver
28 Units Available
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,587
1978 sqft
Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cherry Creek
89 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,615
1751 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Gateway
53 Units Available
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1314 sqft
This charming community offers ample on-site amenities, including a resident lounge, fitness space and green space. Apartments offer several floor plan options, designer finishes and storage. Near I-70 and DIA.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Gateway
104 Units Available
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1371 sqft
Welcome home to Connect at First Creek, a bold and inspiring community of luxury apartments in Denver, Colorado. Our community offers an array of beautifully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans as well as a suite of stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
$
Gateway
15 Units Available
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1329 sqft
Contemporary homes with oversized balconies and walk-in closets. Ample community amenities, including a coffee bar, pool and working stations. Near I-70 for a smooth commute. Close to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
River North Art District
33 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,722
1555 sqft
Great location in LoDo and its restaurants/bars and entertainment. Walking distance to Coors Field. Property offers a newly renovated fitness center, game room, pool with sun deck, and sports lounge.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Five Points
134 Units Available
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$6,370
2156 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
University Park
14 Units Available
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,311
1565 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.

June 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,351 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Denver over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Denver, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,351 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Denver.
    • While rents in Denver fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

