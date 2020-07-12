/
366 Apartments for rent in Stapleton, Denver, CO
$
60 Units Available
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,635
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1151 sqft
New upscale community close to hiking and biking trails. High-end finishes include wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchens, Caesarstone countertops with slab backsplashes and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances.
$
21 Units Available
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,380
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1568 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pets allowed. Enjoy an onsite courtyard and grill area. Within a short distance of the Denver Zoo and Central Park. Near I-70 and I-270.
$
11 Units Available
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1201 sqft
Located in Stapleton with easy access to Central Park Recreation Center, Farmers Market, biking trails, and four community pools. All units have built-in laundry, walk-in closets, and access to 24 hour maintenance.
$
44 Units Available
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,549
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1357 sqft
Discover the life you have been dreaming of in one of our pet-friendly 1, 2, or 3 bedroom homes at Solana Stapleton Apartments.
$
106 Units Available
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,385
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1029 sqft
**WE OFFER IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Aster Conservatory Green proudly offers two distinct living options in the award-winning Stapleton neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
2871 Alton Street
2871 Alton Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1509 sqft
2871 Alton Street Available 07/17/20 Stunning 3BD, 2.5BA Stapleton Home with 2-Car Garage in a Wonderful Neighborhood - Located in a quiet and well-kept neighborhood. This home boasts modern finishes with an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
2235 Valentia St.
2235 Valentia Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1818 sqft
2235 Valentia St. Available 08/03/20 Spacious Townhome with Central AC and 2 Car Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Spacious 3 bed and 3.
1 Unit Available
8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103
8893 East 24th Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1548 sqft
8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo, No stairs! - Available 08/01/2020. 3 Bedroom Condo with 2 full bathrooms. Two car attached tandem garage. Washer and Dryer Included. New Hardwood floors throughout main living area.
1 Unit Available
2928 Iola St
2928 Iola Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1712 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Modern 3 bed / 2.
1 Unit Available
8241 East 55th Avenue
8241 East 55th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3138 sqft
View the virtual tour at Vestra-pm.com Pets on case by case basis.
1 Unit Available
2850 Roslyn St
2850 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1774 sqft
Extra Spacious and Cozy Three Bedroom in Stapleton - Property Id: 258605 Only one floor plan for three bedrooms at community- three units ready for move in for May/ June. Convenient location near Stapleton shopping, dining, and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
9985 E 59th Ave
9985 E 59th Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
2257 sqft
9985 E 59th Ave Available 08/01/20 Like New 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse Main Floor Master Stapleton w/ Finished Basement - Bright 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhouse in Stapleton.
1 Unit Available
2658 Florence Street
2658 Florence Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1509 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,509 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook.
47 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,245
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
$
36 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
7 Units Available
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
Crown molding for in-home elegance. Resident lounge with 42" screen and popcorn for movie nights with friends. Just blocks from green spaces and parks.
$
20 Units Available
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
3 Units Available
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Tailwind Apartments offers newly renovated studios and 1 bedrooms with open floor plans, updated kitchens and appliances, designer flooring and lots of closet space.
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$896
304 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
928 sqft
Amber Apartments, located just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, offers a variety of spacious floor plans. These apartments have been completely renovated with new flooring, kitchens and baths, have balconies and are cable-ready.
2 Units Available
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$964
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
775 sqft
Apartment complex located near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Hop on Interstate 70 or relax at home in your tasteful apartment. Features include walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
3 Units Available
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1265 sqft
Well-equipped fitness center and indoor basketball court. Movie theater with seating for 12. Junior Olympic-sized pool, plus smaller pool for splashing. Just blocks from shopping and dining and Colfax Ave.
16 Units Available
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site management and option for online rent payment. Outdoor basketball courts, playgrounds, and volleyball court. Just minutes to I-70 and I-225.
1 Unit Available
2210 Moline St.
2210 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1268 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Updated home near Anschutz - Property Id: 78882 This home has wonderful updates and boasts incredible outdoor living spaces as well as an unbeatable location.
1 Unit Available
5531 Niagara St
5531 Niagara Street, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
672 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom - Schedule a showing for this 2 bed 1 bath property located in Commerce City! With easy Access to I-25 and Highway 36. The shops at Northfield are ten minutes away! Washer& dryer in unit. No Utilities included.
