/
/
/
washington virginia vale
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:31 PM
569 Apartments for rent in Washington Virginia Vale, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
9 Units Available
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
850 sqft
Welcome to The Atrii Apartments, a residential community offering one- and two-bedroom apartments in Cherry Creek, Denver. Comfortable living spaces await you with a wide range of in-home conveniences and community-wide amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,044
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
804 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1050 sqft
Spacious apartment homes surrounded by lush landscape. Units feature stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. A basketball court and grill area are on site. Very close to Cherry Creek and Denver's finest shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
37 Units Available
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,034
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
950 sqft
Updated units with air conditioning, a patio and hardwood floors. Ample community amenities, including a sauna, tennis court and business center. Near Leetsdale Marketplace Shopping Center and Jacobs Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
10 Units Available
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
849 sqft
Situated among Denver’s Cherry Creek, Glendale, and Lowry neighborhoods, The Hudson Apartments offers easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, public transportation, downtown, the Denver Tech corridor, and the High Line Canal trail
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5300 E Cherry Creek South Dr Apt 316
5300 Cherry Creek South Drive, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
697 sqft
Availalble 09/15/2020 10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS! This cozy 1BR/1BA home in excellent condition near Cherry Creek and Colorado Blvd features an open kitchen and living room floor plan with ample storage space and a walk-out patio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
6600 E Mississippi Avenue
6600 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1670 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG 1ST! Convenient location in SE Denver only 10 minutes to Cherry Creek and 20 minutes to downtown Denver. Close to parks and the Cherry Creek trail and easy access to neighborhood shopping.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
768 S Jasmine St
768 South Jasmine Street, Denver, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2236 sqft
768 S Jasmine St Available 08/07/20 Remodeled 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ~ Beautiful back yard and covered porch - Fabulous updated 5 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement near Garland Park.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6680 E Mississippi Ave Unit 4
6680 E Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
Results within 1 mile of Washington Virginia Vale
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
898 sqft
Take your pick from our modern, newly renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cherry Creek.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
50 Units Available
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1482 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Encore at Boulevard One from the comfort of your home! You’re invited to redefine home living at Encore at Boulevard One–our luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
39 Units Available
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1825 sqft
Spacious floorplans with oversized closets, private balconies. Underground and covered parking. On-site staff and 24 hour maintenance available. Walking distance to Lowry Town Center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,152
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
863 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
12 Units Available
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,007
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
923 sqft
Recently renovated units with easy access to I-25. Sophisticated kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or swim a few laps in the pool.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
$
25 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,651
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
775 sqft
Comfortable, spacious units with ceiling fans, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Pet friendly. Right across the street from Infinity Park. Easy access to S Colorado Blvd.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$955
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
775 sqft
Secure gated community. Residents enjoy the year-round heated pool with fountains for relaxation. Other amenities include the large fitness center and grilling area. Nearby, tenants love to frequent the walking trails, Infinity Park, YMCA, Caitlin's Mexican Cafe, and other great destinations.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
20 Units Available
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1065 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,001
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
44 Units Available
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1335 sqft
Spacious floorplans flooded with natural light. Resort-style pool with cascading fountains. Nine-hole putting green. Direct access to multi-use trails.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
$1,134
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1000 sqft
Open living spaces with kitchen breakfast bars. Garage parking, controlled access and on-site management. Half a mile to Cherry Creek Trail or Infinity Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
The Helix
1017 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,142
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units within a short distance of Cherry Creek Shopping District and Infinity Park. Community conveniences include a cafe, 24-hour gym, grill area, and more. Easy access to I-25.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COGreenwood Village, COCherry Creek, COSheridan, COCommerce City, CO