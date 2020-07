Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Imagine an apartment that feels like its own home. If you like the sound of that than you’ll love 24 Place. Beautifully updated and spacious units make this the perfect apartment for anyone who loves a home with both comfort and style. This incredible complex is located in the heart of the DU neighborhood, offering convenience for students and an energetic college-town feel for all residents.