Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Hartley Flats

Open Now until 6pm
2749 Walnut St · (720) 370-5909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Location

2749 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hartley Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
patio / balcony
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
smoke-free community
High on style & no shortage of inspiration, Hartley Flats is the place to live in Denver’s RiNo district which is home to galleries, boutiques, cafes, transit access, and entertainment venues. The neighborhood is brimming with energy and unique urban sensibility. And so are the flats: featuring studios, one- and two-bedroom spacious apartment homes. These modern homes feature luxe finishes, efficient fixtures, and mod common spaces in the heart of the city’s trendiest neighborhood – a perfect palette for a creative life. Our controlled-access parking garage makes sure your car always has a roof over it's head while you're out exploring your surroundings.We currently offer virtual tours and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 2-14month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: Security Deposit $400, Lease Initiation Fee $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hartley Flats have any available units?
Hartley Flats has 18 units available starting at $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Hartley Flats have?
Some of Hartley Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hartley Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Hartley Flats is offering the following rent specials: Ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Is Hartley Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Hartley Flats is pet friendly.
Does Hartley Flats offer parking?
Yes, Hartley Flats offers parking.
Does Hartley Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hartley Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hartley Flats have a pool?
Yes, Hartley Flats has a pool.
Does Hartley Flats have accessible units?
No, Hartley Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Hartley Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hartley Flats has units with dishwashers.

