Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator patio / balcony granite counters oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area smoke-free community

High on style & no shortage of inspiration, Hartley Flats is the place to live in Denver’s RiNo district which is home to galleries, boutiques, cafes, transit access, and entertainment venues. The neighborhood is brimming with energy and unique urban sensibility. And so are the flats: featuring studios, one- and two-bedroom spacious apartment homes. These modern homes feature luxe finishes, efficient fixtures, and mod common spaces in the heart of the city’s trendiest neighborhood – a perfect palette for a creative life. Our controlled-access parking garage makes sure your car always has a roof over it's head while you're out exploring your surroundings.We currently offer virtual tours and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.