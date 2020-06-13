164 Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO📍
If you have a thing for scenic landscapes and a thirst for outdoor adventures, then Northglenn, CO has the exact environment that could quench your cravings. Located in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, this city of 7.5 square-miles could be your very own playground. But first things first: let’s get you your own crib!
With Northglenn’s vacancy rate of 8.19 percent, there is ample space for anyone wishing to make the move here. But if you want to be more discriminating in your selection, as you should well be, keep in mind some of these tips before you go negotiating with the landlord:
Have a type of home in mind?
The city’s residential real estate properties are mainly made up of 3- and 4-bedroom single-family homes or city apartments. Of course, other options are in the mix as well, but you’d have to spend considerable effort to find them.
Set your budget and stick to it.
Rental prices in this side of Colorado can go the full spectrum from the reasonable to the sky high (albeit, not nearly as way up there as in major cities). You can get yourself a 3-bedroom apartment within a wide range of monthly rents.
The city is composed of several neighborhoods, each with a different feel and different average prices. Here are overviews of each community to help you pick:
W 112Th Ave/Livingston Dr:This neighborhood has a good mix of people across all age groups. Expect to have young professionals, families with children, young couples, and college students as your neighbors. Anyone can easily blend into this area.
Melody Dr/120th Ave:Housing options in this neighborhood are mostly high-rise apartments, studio-type flats, or small single-family homes. Looking for rental properties in this area would be a piece of cake thanks to the 10 percent vacancy rate.
E 112th Ave/Steele St:The majority of residential buildings here are newly constructed, so if you have absolutely no taste for peeled-off paints or houses taken out of a history book, head over to this neighborhood. It is most likely you'll find something that suits your tastes here.
W 104th Ave/Huron St:A good deal of residents in this neighborhood speak Spanish. So if you are also quite fluent, expect to put it to use. Otherwise, a simple "no habla Espaol" would get the conversation going in English.
E 112th Ave/Irma Dr:Medium to large-sized detached single-family homes make up the majority of this neighborhoods residential properties. You know the type: those houses with architecture that makes you think of the 1940s to '60s. So if you're looking for small apartments or condos for rent, you will have to look elsewhere.
City Center:This neighborhood features a unique mix of cultural and occupational groups. This diversity translates into a wide range of restaurants, shops, and activities in the area. So no matter what you're craving, you can find it--with plenty of Asian, Italian, and Mexican restaurants to choose from, you won't go hungry.
Washington St/E 112th Ave:Though there are a good deal of housing options in this neighborhood, it is not often the top choice for most renters in Northglenn. It does have one of the lowest average rental costs in the city, however.
Though Denver is pretty much the most celebrated place to be in Colorado, Northglenn offers a haven to people who think the metropolis is too congested for their taste. Here, you get the Rocky Mountains as the backdrop, the necessary conveniences of shops and amenities, and a quaint lifestyle minus the raucousness of a populous city.