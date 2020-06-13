Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:01 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Northglenn
2 Units Available
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Northglenn
9 Units Available
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,366
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Northglenn
4 Units Available
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,133
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments right along the Farmers' Highline Canal Trail. Entertain in the on-site internet cafe, game room or TV lounge. Swim in the indoor pool all year.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
40 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
20 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,403
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
10 Units Available
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,170
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
10 Units Available
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
Studio
$1,060
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
772 sqft
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
26 Units Available
Vega
11801 Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,023
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
818 sqft
Offering a variety of cozy apartments in Northglenn, CO, Vega is the perfect place to call home. Our one- and two-bedroom Northglenn apartments feature comfortable floor plans that are complemented by our celebrated amenities package.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
11 Units Available
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
24 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
5 Units Available
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
990 sqft
Recently renovated. Homes feature central AC, brushed nickel fixtures and large living rooms. There is a business center, gym and barbecue area on site. Right beside pristine Croke Reservoir. Easy access to I-25.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Northglenn
8 Units Available
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
958 sqft
Close by are many attractions such as the Charles Winbrun Park and the Madcap Theater comedy club. On-site, residents attend many social functions like raffles and food drives within a small, friendly community.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10872 Northlgenn Drive
10872 Northglenn Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1615 sqft
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-In * Impressive ranch style home with finished basement and large fenced back yard * Very well maintained

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10701 North Pecos Street
10701 Pecos Street, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
552 sqft
One Bedroom with Amazing Move In Special! Mountain View !! To self-tour this unit, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
1000 W. 112th Ave #306
1000 West 112th Avenue, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1537 sqft
1000 W. 112th Ave #306 Available 07/06/20 Top floor condo with spacious loft, plus garage Pinnacle Creek - Top floor condo with vaulted ceilings and a large loft. There is an attached 1 car garage with private, indoor staircase.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10900 Hermosa Court
10900 Hermosa Court, Northglenn, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
10900 Hermosa Court Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4B/3B Northglenn Single Family Home - Available August 1st! - Beautiful single family home in Northglenn, located in a quiet neighborhood appx 5 minutes from I25 and 120th.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
11045 Huron St Unit 603
11045 Huron Street, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
2000 sqft
11045 Huron St Unit 603 Available 06/16/20 Spacious 3BD, 3BA Northglenn Townhouse with Finished Basement and Attached Garage - Conveniently located just down the street from I-25, this spacious townhouse is within minutes from parks and recreations

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.
Results within 1 mile of Northglenn
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,908
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,533
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South Thornton
25 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,294
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
City GuideNorthglenn
Northglenn, CO is sometimes called the "Center of the Future," but an equally apt description would be "Gateway to the Rockies." Just half an hour's drive from the mountains, Northglenn is the place to be for nature and adventure lovers.

If you have a thing for scenic landscapes and a thirst for outdoor adventures, then Northglenn, CO has the exact environment that could quench your cravings. Located in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, this city of 7.5 square-miles could be your very own playground. But first things first: let’s get you your own crib!

Having trouble with Craigslist Northglenn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Home Hunting Essentials in Northglenn, Colorado

With Northglenn’s vacancy rate of 8.19 percent, there is ample space for anyone wishing to make the move here. But if you want to be more discriminating in your selection, as you should well be, keep in mind some of these tips before you go negotiating with the landlord:

Have a type of home in mind?

The city’s residential real estate properties are mainly made up of 3- and 4-bedroom single-family homes or city apartments. Of course, other options are in the mix as well, but you’d have to spend considerable effort to find them.

Set your budget and stick to it.

Rental prices in this side of Colorado can go the full spectrum from the reasonable to the sky high (albeit, not nearly as way up there as in major cities). You can get yourself a 3-bedroom apartment within a wide range of monthly rents.

Northglenn Neighborhoods

The city is composed of several neighborhoods, each with a different feel and different average prices. Here are overviews of each community to help you pick:

W 112Th Ave/Livingston Dr:This neighborhood has a good mix of people across all age groups. Expect to have young professionals, families with children, young couples, and college students as your neighbors. Anyone can easily blend into this area.

Melody Dr/120th Ave:Housing options in this neighborhood are mostly high-rise apartments, studio-type flats, or small single-family homes. Looking for rental properties in this area would be a piece of cake thanks to the 10 percent vacancy rate.

E 112th Ave/Steele St:The majority of residential buildings here are newly constructed, so if you have absolutely no taste for peeled-off paints or houses taken out of a history book, head over to this neighborhood. It is most likely you'll find something that suits your tastes here.

W 104th Ave/Huron St:A good deal of residents in this neighborhood speak Spanish. So if you are also quite fluent, expect to put it to use. Otherwise, a simple "no habla Espaol" would get the conversation going in English.

E 112th Ave/Irma Dr:Medium to large-sized detached single-family homes make up the majority of this neighborhoods residential properties. You know the type: those houses with architecture that makes you think of the 1940s to '60s. So if you're looking for small apartments or condos for rent, you will have to look elsewhere.

City Center:This neighborhood features a unique mix of cultural and occupational groups. This diversity translates into a wide range of restaurants, shops, and activities in the area. So no matter what you're craving, you can find it--with plenty of Asian, Italian, and Mexican restaurants to choose from, you won't go hungry.

Washington St/E 112th Ave:Though there are a good deal of housing options in this neighborhood, it is not often the top choice for most renters in Northglenn. It does have one of the lowest average rental costs in the city, however.

The Rocky Mountains without the Fanfare

Though Denver is pretty much the most celebrated place to be in Colorado, Northglenn offers a haven to people who think the metropolis is too congested for their taste. Here, you get the Rocky Mountains as the backdrop, the necessary conveniences of shops and amenities, and a quaint lifestyle minus the raucousness of a populous city.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Northglenn?
The average rent price for Northglenn rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,490.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Northglenn?
Some of the colleges located in the Northglenn area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Boulder. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Northglenn?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Northglenn from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

