Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:58 AM

178 Apartments for rent in Capitol Hill, Denver, CO

1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
440 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
1 of 39

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:22am
14 Units Available
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1086 sqft
Custom-built, pet-friendly homes in sprawling complex, smack dab in Denver's Sherman Street Historic District. Hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Media room, pool table, clubhouse and carport.
1 of 50

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:21am
$
40 Units Available
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,699
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1150 sqft
What was once up and coming has undoubtedly arrived. Welcome to life in Capitol Hill, Denver a vibrant, energetic destination brimming with everything from foodies and sports fans to dog-lovers and drag queens.
1 of 66

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
26 Units Available
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,175
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1400 sqft
Luxury high-rise homes in the Quality Hill District offer amenities like bath tubs and fireplaces, with one- to three-bedroom floor plans. Live right in the middle of the action of downtown Denver!
1 of 45

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
37 Units Available
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,137
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
923 sqft
Enjoy air-conditioning, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring within a vintage-style apartment. An online portal makes paying the bills seamless. Head to The Fainting Goat or Lowdown Brewery for nighttime fun.
1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
The Patrician
1075 Corona St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,281
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vintage cabinetry and hardwood floors. Generously sized energy-efficient windows. Within blocks Cheesman Park, Capitol Hill shopping and dining.
1 of 55

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
20 Units Available
Via
828 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,444
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1128 sqft
New apartments in the Golden Triangle, Downtown Denver. Walking distance to Ogden Theatre, Fillmore Auditorium, and local museums and parks. Residents enjoy the social lounge, plunge pool, fitness studio and wellness spa.
1 of 32

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 11:05am
4 Units Available
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
981 sqft
Located in the Governor's Park/Capitol Hill neighborhood. Units include floor-to-ceiling windows, one to two full bathrooms, ENERGY STAR appliances and Nest thermostats. Tenants have access to community garden, parking, and bike storage.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:05am
4 Units Available
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’ve ever dreamed of living in the French Quarter, this just might be the place to hang your hat -- or your “chapeau”.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
7 Units Available
1170 Logan
1170 Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$962
350 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Easy walking distance to food, arts and cultural attractions. Internet, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors designed to impress.
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
7 Units Available
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St, Denver, CO
Studio
$965
365 sqft
Located on Pearl Street in the heart of Capitol Hill. Luxury community offers residents access to BBQ grills, bike racks and laundry. Residents can take advantage of hardwood floors, walk-in closets and tiled backsplash.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 10:06am
5 Units Available
Shenandoah Apartments
1010 Emerson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
Shenandoah Apartments offers spacious one-bedroom floor plans in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Many units have been renovated with new kitchens, stainless appliances, new flooring and updated bathrooms.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 07:31am
4 Units Available
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated residences come with private patios or balconies. On-site laundry facilities, fitness center with cardio equipment and weights, and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly environment that accepts cats and dogs.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated July 3 at 03:10am
3 Units Available
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,013
477 sqft
Many interior upgrades including hardwood floors, eat-in kitchens and modern paint styles. Close to Whole Foods, Snarfs and the Jelly Cafe. On-site laundry facilities and recycling.
1 of 2

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
2 Units Available
The Somerset
818 Logan St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
910 sqft
For the discriminating apartment dweller, Somerset Apartments offers a sense of privacy and an exquisite view of the Rocky Mountains and Denver's city lights.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 6 at 02:37pm
15 Units Available
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,450
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated apartments within walking distance of Capitol Hill's best bars and restaurants. In-unit washing machines and dryers make apartment life more convenient. Hang out in the coffee bar or by the pool.
1 of 54

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
9 Units Available
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vintage chic hotel renovated into modern apartments. Pet friendly with no weight restrictions on dogs and pet spa on-site. Fitness room with cardio and resistance machines, along with yoga/pilates studio. Minutes to Denver Art Museum, Civic Center Park and Capitol Hill bars and restaurants.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
1 Unit Available
1284 Downing
1284 Downing St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1242 sqft
Conveniently located in Capitol Hill near popular destinations like Whole Foods, Cheesman Park and Thump Coffee. Luxuriously appointed apartments offer central air, dishwasher, granite counters and more. Tenants can enjoy community with parking, elevator and 24/7 maintenance.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
718 N Grant St #10 Denver County
718 N Grant St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath with AC, hard wood floors and views, Great location off Grant and 7th - * 1 bed, 1 bath with 600 SF, AC, hard wood floors and views. * Great location off Grant and 7th, a block from the Gov. Mansion and 4 blocks from 6th and Broadway.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 east 10th Ave
555 East 10th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one bed one bath condo downtown Denver - Property Id: 242156 If you are looking for clean and fully furnished place to call home when you just move from a different city or on short-term assignments for work or if you just want to change

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
800 Pearl St. #803
800 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
937 sqft
Governor's Place 1-Bedroom - This is a really nice unit in a fully-equipped condo high-rise. The condo is large, with an ample 937 sq. ft. of space with a Fireplace and Central Air conditioning.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
925 North Lincoln South
925 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! This beautiful condo is located in Downtown Denver and has great city views and lots of amenities! As you enter, you will love the modern feel throughout with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, stunning kitchen with

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
1008 Corona Street
1008 Corona Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Many good things about this place. Building is secure. Fresh coat of paint and new carpet. Indoor bike storage, laundry on premises and roof top deck access for entertaining. One bedroom with cedar paneling closet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1019 North Clarkson street
1019 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,125
524 sqft
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer a very inviting garden level apartment home in a 1900's style 'Dutch' style Denver Square for scheduled viewing and June move-in. This one bedroom unit is great for on-the-go or work-at-home lifestyle.
Capitol Hill
Neighborhood Guide

Every city has its own identity. A living, breathing sum of its parts, from downtown high rises to quiet suburbs. Highway veins flowing into blooms of side streets filled with constantly bustling vehicles heading every which way. And like every living thing, at the center of it all is the heart, rejuvenating the life form with each stroke. Not surprisingly, Denver’s heart is at its capitol. The Capitol Hill neighborhood in Denver teems with life year round. 13th Ave provides exuberant nightlife, with less of a 'reputation' than the neighborhoods' well-known border streets of Colfax to the north, and Broadway to the west. The newly refurbished capitol building rises out of the hill like a beacon, and actually is THE beacon on the Google map of Denver. Parking is at a premium in the most densely populated neighborhood of Denver, but can be quickly forgotten when out for a jog to bordering neighborhoods such as Cheesman Park and Speer. No matter what you're into, no matter what you're looking for, Capitol Hill has it.

13th Ave was once considered a hotbed for the underground punk community. With the recent addition of events such as Lipgloss on Friday nights and Mile High Soul Club every first Saturday of the month at Beauty Bar, however, 13th is increasingly becoming frequent stop for those who love to cut a rug. And after working up a sufficient appetite getting down to top 40 and old school soul, Cap Hill patrons often find themselves crammed into the hole-in-the-wall gem that is Benny Blanco's Bronx style pizza. A bohemian flair also precedes Cap Hill, the Colburn Hotel once hosted such names as Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsburg. While this clientele has since faded, there are areas that still reflect these roots. Sports bars like Stoney's and Pub on Penn share street space with late-nite grubberies such as City 'o City and Sub Culture. All of which make up a lively nightlife scene each and every night of the week.

The crowning gem of Capitol Hill is the central location to seemingly everything that makes Denver great. Want to go for a day hike in the foothills of the infamous Colorado Rocky Mountains? Just jump on southern boundary 6th/8th Ave to be in nature within minutes. Maybe a midday stroll or bikeride during one of Denver's 300 days of gorgeous sunshine is more your pace? With a walkability score of 86 and a bikeability score of 96, Cap Hill is the fourth best place in all of Denver to access amenities on foot or pedal, behind only the Central Business District (CBD), Civic Center, and North Capitol Hill. All three of which border the Cap Hill Neighborhood in some fashion. Eastern boundary Downing St. provides easy access to even the furthermost northern and southern extremes of Denver County proper. As the most densely populated neighborhood in Denver, Cap Hill experiences large numbers of vehicle traffic and parking spaces are limited, as many residences were built before the emergence of the automobile. However, much of the '2 hour' parking as well as the metered parking end at 6pm every day, so 9-5ers don't typically have too much issue with citations. This also makes Cap Hill residents more aware, and therefore more appreciative, of federal holidays since there are no parking restrictions on those days! (Cesar Chavez Day, for instance, typically comes as a welcome surprise.) A short walk across stunning Civic Center Park to the north and you can jump on the free mallride to access 16th street mall and LoDo with ease. Due to the close proximity to the Capitol, Cap Hill residents also regularly rub elbows with Colorado State politicians at one of the many local coffee shops in the neighborhood. Governor’s park in the southernmost extreme of the neighborhood, and Civic Center park in the northwest corner provide shady spots to just sit back and enjoy the nearby hustle and bustle of the heart of Denver.

Along with many restaurants in the neighborhood boasting nearly every type of food imaginable, there are also supermarkets aplenty. For the health-conscious consumer, the Whole Foods on 11th and Pearl provides organic wares at reasonable cost. Health food giant Trader Joe’s will open their doors to the public on 8th and Grant by Summer 2015. King Soopers in the center of Capitol Hill on 9th and Pearl has been provides a more customary supermarket experience to Capitol Hill residents.

Finally, Capitol Hill also has many points of historical interest. The most well-known of these is the Molly Brown House Museum on 13th and Pennsylvania. The now museum was once the actual residence for the famous philanthropist and socialite.

Jumping forward in recorded history slightly, Cap Hill also houses the first Quizno's location founded in 1981, as well as Wax Trax Records, the inspiration for the now famous Chicago Wax Trax, founded in 1978. Nothing can be truly alive without a beating heart. While Capitol Hill was not the place for the rich and famous as it once was, (large mansions now subdivided into condos point to this) it is still the heartbeat of Denver; an ever-growing, pumping, vibrant neighborhood responsible for giving life to the city at the base of the Rockies.

