Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:41 PM

247 Apartments for rent in Downtown Denver, Denver, CO

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
735 sqft
Modern homes come fully furnished. Units include air-conditioning and stainless steel appliances. A courtyard, coffee bar and gym are just some of the many great onsite amenities. Right near Coors Field and Market Street.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1148 sqft
Luxury riverfront apartments with high-end style and resort-style amenities. Newly renovated with designer finishes and comforts like stainless steel appliances. Enjoy world-class relaxation at the pool, hot tub or yoga room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
863 sqft
Massive windows, high ceilings, and exposed duct work for stylish urban living. CIty and mountain views available. Steps away from the 16th Street Mall, light rail access, and Skyline Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
267 Units Available
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
77 Units Available
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,631
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1543 sqft
Truly a modern community in the Central Business District. Apartments are fully upgraded to include solid wood cabinets, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. On-site business center, sky pool and amenity deck.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
53 Units Available
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,345
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
969 sqft
Within walking distance of 16th Street Mall. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and private balconies with views of downtown Denver. Amenities include a heated swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
30 Units Available
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,390
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
33 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,335
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
21 Units Available
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,400
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1162 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,498
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1355 sqft
In-home washer and dryer. Pet-friendly with no weight restrictions on dogs. LEED Gold Certified with energy star appliances, bicycle maintenance and parking, and on-site compost.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
76 Units Available
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,494
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
41 Units Available
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
$
34 Units Available
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,140
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1321 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
13 Units Available
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,639
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1200 sqft
Apartments come with built-in wine racks, ceramic tile floors and a fireplace. Community amenities include a fitness center, landscaped courtyard and game room. Conveniently located right in Historic Ballpark Neighborhood for entertainment.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
22 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1421 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
49 Units Available
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,325
412 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
994 sqft
Civic Lofts embodies all that makes Denver, Colorado such an exciting place to be.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
39 Units Available
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,402
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1162 sqft
Bamboo flooring, quartz countertops, and designer cabinetry. Bike and ski maintenance shop. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, kettlebells, yoga/barre studio, and frequent classes. Just blocks from Union Station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Cadence
1920 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,580
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1050 sqft
Sustainability-focused community with efficient lighting systems, insulation, and windows. Weekly events including scotch tasting, concerts, and weekend breakfasts. On-site velo room for bike and ski gear maintenance. Located within blocks of Union Station and the 16th Street Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
32 Units Available
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St, Denver, CO
Studio
$2,055
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1261 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
76 Units Available
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,749
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,098
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1654 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in 35-story tower at Cherry Creek and the South Platte River. Walk to LoDo, Golden Triangle, Coors Field, Mile High Stadium. Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, elevator.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
13 Units Available
The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,850
846 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from The Pavilions, 16th Street Mall, and other great shopping in Downtown Denver. Property offers residents a heated pool, rooftop terrace, huge fitness center, and many other amenities. Large units feature high ceilings and unique interior finishes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
15 Units Available
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,515
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1110 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
117 Units Available
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1252 sqft
Introducing TriVista on Speer, a luxury apartment community anchoring downtown Denver’s coolest corner: The Golden Triangle Creative District. Walk to the city’s best artistic, historical, and outdoor attractions. Enjoy unparalleled amenities.
Downtown Denver
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Downtown Denver is considered by many to be the very heart of the city – even those who aren’t from here are familiar with the unique architecture of the skyline set against the epic Rocky Mountains. But many Denverites end up living on the outskirts of the city and thinking of downtown as just a place to go to for shopping, dining or work. However, there are some great residential areas around here as well, and it’s one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in all of Denver.

This part of the city is certainly great when it comes to location. If you live downtown, you’ll be minutes from shopping on the 16th Street Mall, the nightlife scene of LODO (Lower Denver), tons of fast-casual dining, South Broadway, and all the office buildings on 17th and 18th streets. Plus, even if your friends live in one the bordering ‘hoods, like Capitol Hill, Five Points, the Lower Highlands, or Baker, you’ll be right in the center of them all. If your main consideration when choosing a place to live is being close to the action, then this is definitely a great option.

Finding somewhere to grab a bite to eat is super easy in the downtown area. The 16th Street Mall and the strip of 17th running parallel to the Mall are optimal for finding fast casual places to eat. Denver is the birthplace of fast-casual, as the proud home of Chipotle, Smashburger, and Noodles & Co., all of which can be found off of the Mall. These places make it easy to grab a bite quickly and for a good price, without sacrificing your health. There are also countless classic sit-down establishments, like the Wazzee Supper Club and the Wynkoop Brewing Company that are perfect for dinner with family and friends.

Things to do in Downtown Denver

As for nightlife, you’ll be steps away from the famed LODO nightlife district, which is chock-full of clubs of all sorts. This is the absolute best area in Denver to go for some serious dancing and clubbing. If you’re more into just sitting and relaxing in a bar or catching some live music, venture just a little way down Broadway from the heart of downtown to get to the South Broadway district. There are small shows happening all the time in this area, and plenty of cozy and hip bars to frequent.

Grocery shopping is a breeze if you live downtown. There’s a King Sooper’s on Speer bordering the South Broadway/Baker neighborhoods, and another on 9th and Corona in Capitol Hill, so no matter what side of town you live on, you’ll be covered. There’s also a Safeway in Capitol Hill right by the King Soopers, one in Uptown off of 23rd, and one on Federal, so the downtown area is literally surrounded by grocery stores. If you’re looking to get something more local and specific, there are also natural grocery stores and multiple Whole Foods in the area, and there’s a gem of an Asian food market called Pacific Mercantile Company right downtown next to the Tabor Center.

Dining in Downtown Denver

When you live downtown, there’s no shortage of things to do at any given time. In addition to the aforementioned nightlife and wide range of restaurants and breweries, there are always events and outdoor festivals going on in Civic Center Park in front of the Capitol building, from food cart days and petting zoos to rallies and concerts. The beautiful Denver Art Museum is also located right downtown, as well as the educational History Colorado Center.

Renting in Downtown Denver

Although Downtown is normally thought of as a place to work and shop, there’s also plenty of housing. Most of the housing in the direct downtown area consists of spacious, beautiful high-rise apartments that are studios or one- and two-bedrooms, but there are a few bigger apartments, and even a few houses available, as well. A bit of searching will uncover all kinds of gems in the area.

Parking can be a bit tricky downtown, since most of the parking is two hours or less and spots fill up quickly. There are plenty of parking garages and lots in the area, but most charge a decent fee. Luckily, many apartment buildings downtown are aware of this, and offer a free parking spot or two in a lot or garage for each apartment. And as for public transportation, this is the best ‘hood in Denver to try and catch a lightrail or bus. There are stops every few blocks for all the bus lines, and between the lightrail stops on 16th Street Mall, Union Station, 18th and California, and the Convention Center, you’ll always be able to quickly get where you need to go.

Downtown is a great place to live if you want to be in the heart of the action. If you live and work downtown, you can easily get along on foot and by public transportation, without ever having to use your car. Getting groceries and running errands will be a breeze, and there is plenty to do at any given time of the day or night. So, if fun and convenience are your top priorities, this would be a great place to settle down.

