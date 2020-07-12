247 Apartments for rent in Downtown Denver, Denver, CO

Downtown Denver is considered by many to be the very heart of the city – even those who aren’t from here are familiar with the unique architecture of the skyline set against the epic Rocky Mountains. But many Denverites end up living on the outskirts of the city and thinking of downtown as just a place to go to for shopping, dining or work. However, there are some great residential areas around here as well, and it’s one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in all of Denver.

This part of the city is certainly great when it comes to location. If you live downtown, you’ll be minutes from shopping on the 16th Street Mall, the nightlife scene of LODO (Lower Denver), tons of fast-casual dining, South Broadway, and all the office buildings on 17th and 18th streets. Plus, even if your friends live in one the bordering ‘hoods, like Capitol Hill, Five Points, the Lower Highlands, or Baker, you’ll be right in the center of them all. If your main consideration when choosing a place to live is being close to the action, then this is definitely a great option.

Finding somewhere to grab a bite to eat is super easy in the downtown area. The 16th Street Mall and the strip of 17th running parallel to the Mall are optimal for finding fast casual places to eat. Denver is the birthplace of fast-casual, as the proud home of Chipotle, Smashburger, and Noodles & Co., all of which can be found off of the Mall. These places make it easy to grab a bite quickly and for a good price, without sacrificing your health. There are also countless classic sit-down establishments, like the Wazzee Supper Club and the Wynkoop Brewing Company that are perfect for dinner with family and friends.