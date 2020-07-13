53 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Denver, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:05am
4 Units Available
City Park West
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St, Denver, CO
Studio
$949
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
372 sqft
If space is the final frontier, this is the last apartment youll need to look at. Welcome aboard Rocket, from Boutique Apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
1170 Logan
1170 Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$959
350 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Easy walking distance to food, arts and cultural attractions. Internet, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors designed to impress.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
33 Units Available
Goldsmith
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$986
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$962
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
440 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St, Denver, CO
Studio
$965
365 sqft
Located on Pearl Street in the heart of Capitol Hill. Luxury community offers residents access to BBQ grills, bike racks and laundry. Residents can take advantage of hardwood floors, walk-in closets and tiled backsplash.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
11 Units Available
Goldsmith
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1003 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Windsor
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
859 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and spacious bathtub. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a playground and pool. Near Canterbury Park. Easy access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:19am
5 Units Available
Ruby Hill
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$895
477 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
658 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with state-of-the-art kitchens, walk-in closets and designer floors. Community amenities include free parking and on-site laundry. Close to I-25.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
8 Units Available
Kennedy
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$937
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
875 sqft
Each apartment has balconies with large windows to have spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, on-site pool, and golf course. Residents can relax the fully-equipped clubhouse or go off-site to the nearby Summit Steakhouse, Stampede, Laser Quest, and various other dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
13 Units Available
Mar Lee
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to major employers and offers both hardwood flooring and carpet. Refrigerator and spacious walk-in closets included. Open, tranquil landscaping to relax and enjoy.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:20pm
16 Units Available
Montbello
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site management and option for online rent payment. Outdoor basketball courts, playgrounds, and volleyball court. Just minutes to I-70 and I-225.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
5 Units Available
Mar Lee
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
University Park
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$925
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A unique, vintage development, this residential complex offers exclusive studio-style units, onsite laundry, pet-friendly amenities and off-street parking. Each apartment includes free Wi-Fi, hardwood flooring and gas stoves.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
42 Units Available
Hampden
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
985 sqft
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$990
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to public parks, scenic areas, and major highways. Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments. On-site pool, tennis court, basketball court, and business center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Montbello
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$964
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex located near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Hop on Interstate 70 or relax at home in your tasteful apartment. Features include walk-in closets and breakfast bars.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Five Points
1070 33rd St
1070 33rd Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$950
380 sqft
Awesome studio apartment in RiNo with updated appliances. Located next door to Coors Field, Denver Central Market, Epic Brewing, and countless entertainment options. Available furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Washington Virginia Vale
5300 E Cherry Creek South Dr Apt 316
5300 Cherry Creek South Drive, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
697 sqft
Availalble 09/15/2020 10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS! This cozy 1BR/1BA home in excellent condition near Cherry Creek and Colorado Blvd features an open kitchen and living room floor plan with ample storage space and a walk-out patio.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Speer
655 N Pearl St Apt 206
655 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$950
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Amazing urban living in the desirable Capitol Hill/Governor's Park neighborhood. This 1 bed, 1 bath condo features an open living space with wood floors, open kitchen and eat-in dining space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Montbello
13005 E Elk Pl
13005 East Elk Place, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
1521 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rommate Wanted. Shared rental for professionals - Property Id: 176310 Shared rental. Roomate wanted. Centrally located close to Denver International Airport (DIA). Looking for working professionals to share this rental.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bear Valley
3550 S Harlan St #294
3550 S Harlan St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3550 S Harlan St #294 Available 07/25/20 Great 1 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Denver! - Great 1 bed/1 bath condo with private patio is available to rent starting in July! Great layout, lots of storage space throughout! Master bedroom has a walk-in

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
University Park
2716 S Cook St
2716 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$800
1541 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for roommates for the 2019/2020 school year. Nicely updated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home close to DU and Wash Park.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Montclair
1470 Ivy Street #5
1470 Ivy Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
675 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath garden level apartment in East Denver. Vinyl plank and tile flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Galley kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances. Private courtyard for grilling, On-site laundry room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
1425 N Washington St Apt 103
1425 Washington Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$975
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centrally located in the heart of Capitol Hill! This studio home is located in a historical building built in 1909 with interior exposed brick walls and original hardwood flooring.

July 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,063 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,345 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Denver over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Denver, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,345 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Denver fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

