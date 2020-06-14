77 Furnished Apartments for rent in Denver, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
$
Downtown Denver
18 Units Available
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,617
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1232 sqft
Energy-efficient community near artistic hub, with easy access to the Enterprise Hill Historic District and Swallow Hill Historic District. Tenants can also walk to Safeway, Avenue Theatre, and other shops and venues. Residents also have access to heated swimming pool/spa and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Hampden South
32 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,324
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Denver
26 Units Available
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,163
803 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
1223 sqft
Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cherry Creek
88 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,270
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Denver
29 Units Available
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Denver
13 Units Available
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,448
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
735 sqft
Modern homes come fully furnished. Units include air-conditioning and stainless steel appliances. A courtyard, coffee bar and gym are just some of the many great onsite amenities. Right near Coors Field and Market Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Cherry Creek
18 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,819
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
Five Points
27 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,491
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown Denver
45 Units Available
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,483
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,486
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
$
Cherry Creek
34 Units Available
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,402
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious interiors with wood plank floors, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, strength-training machines and spinning/yoga room. New community means that residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
13 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,532
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Denver
13 Units Available
The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,459
857 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from The Pavilions, 16th Street Mall, and other great shopping in Downtown Denver. Property offers residents a heated pool, rooftop terrace, huge fitness center, and many other amenities. Large units feature high ceilings and unique interior finishes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Southmoor Park
18 Units Available
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,374
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Virginia Village
1 Unit Available
4600 E. Asbury Circle #510
4600 East Asbury Circle, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautful 1 Bed 1 Bath (Furnished) Condo in Centre Pointe Station - Large FURNISHED top floor unit with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in Centre Pointe Station. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATH WITHGRANITE,TILE, WOOD. NORTHEASTERN VIEW.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
1196 North Grant St, Apt 107
1196 Grant Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,300
458 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
6969 W Yale Ave #74
6969 West Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful basement unit- ALL Utilities included! - Allow me to show you this Lovely Basement unit within a gorgeous Row House tucked away in the very high desired Bear Valley Neighborhood! The basement area for lease is about 1100 sq ft, and It

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
484 Josephine Street
484 Josephine Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
LIGHT FILLED 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in great location! Available NOW! - Beautiful 2 Bed, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River North Art District
1 Unit Available
2520 Wewetta Way
2520 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1070 sqft
Two Bedroom- Easy Light Rail Access ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 256422 SPECIAL: One month FREE: expires on 5/31/2020. One of 5 two bedroom floor plan plans currently available; three ready May, two June.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
3327 West 20th Ave
3327 West 20th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1708 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Denver
1 Unit Available
444 17th Street Unit 401
444 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
444 17th Street Unit 401 Available 06/16/20 Chic 1BD, 1BA Condo in the Heart of Downtown Denver - Live unexpected at the Midland Lofts.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Denver
1 Unit Available
1863 Wazee St 1G
1863 Wazee Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3512 sqft
Beautiful 4BR/3.5BA in LoDo - Property Id: 267372 Recently Reduced - This unique loft is located in the heart of LoDo. The layout of this unit allows for multiple room configurations and is ideal for entertaining.

June 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,351 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Denver over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Denver, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,351 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Denver.
    • While rents in Denver fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

