1514 East 9th Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage garage

Renovated Luxury Condo at The Waldman with Beautiful Open Kitchen!



Virtual Tours Available!



AVAILABILITY DATE: April 18, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: One medium dog negotiable (45lbs and under)



* Great location next to Cheesman Park!

* 2 bed/ 1 bath (Owner will add privacy door to 2nd bedroom if needed)

* High-end finishes throughout

* Spacious kitchen with beautiful updates

* Includes private storage unit (storage unit #S14) and bike storage room in building

* 1 reserved garage space available for $150/mo

* Washer & Dryer in basement (coin operated)



GARAGE/PARKING: 1 garage space available for $150/mo.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Condo, attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: $150 flat fee for water, trash, gas and electric

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: No A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Flat fee $150/mo



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*