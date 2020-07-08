1514 East 9th Avenue

Amenities
Renovated Luxury Condo at The Waldman with Beautiful Open Kitchen!
Virtual Tours Available!
AVAILABILITY DATE: April 18, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One medium dog negotiable (45lbs and under)
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Great location next to Cheesman Park!
* 2 bed/ 1 bath (Owner will add privacy door to 2nd bedroom if needed)
* High-end finishes throughout
* Spacious kitchen with beautiful updates
* Includes private storage unit (storage unit #S14) and bike storage room in building
* 1 reserved garage space available for $150/mo
* Washer & Dryer in basement (coin operated)
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 garage space available for $150/mo.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Condo, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: $150 flat fee for water, trash, gas and electric
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: No A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Flat fee $150/mo
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*