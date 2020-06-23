Apres Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool parking carport cc payments e-payments green community internet access online portal trash valet

Apres Apartments in Aurora, CO, offer the finest in apartment home living. Enjoy your short commute to DTC, DIA, Cherry Creek or downtown Denver. Apres apartments are located in the award winning Cherry Creek School District. When you stay in one of our apartments, you will experience cutting edge amenities, beautifully groomed grounds, and a caring staff. We are near convenient shopping, bike paths, and dog parks. Cool off in the summer in our luxurious swimming pool or work off stress in our on-site fitness center. The Apres Apartments lavish amenities, friendly community and prime location will be accompanied by our generous community staff to make certain your Aurora apartment living experience is unrivaled.