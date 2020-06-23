All apartments in Denver
Apres Apartment Homes.
Apres Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

Apres Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
1503 S Galena Way · (720) 410-9071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1503 S Galena Way, Denver, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$1,228

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 11312 · Avail. now

$1,298

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1428 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 1332 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 324 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,483

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apres Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
parking
carport
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
trash valet
Apres Apartments in Aurora, CO, offer the finest in apartment home living. Enjoy your short commute to DTC, DIA, Cherry Creek or downtown Denver. Apres apartments are located in the award winning Cherry Creek School District. When you stay in one of our apartments, you will experience cutting edge amenities, beautifully groomed grounds, and a caring staff. We are near convenient shopping, bike paths, and dog parks. Cool off in the summer in our luxurious swimming pool or work off stress in our on-site fitness center. The Apres Apartments lavish amenities, friendly community and prime location will be accompanied by our generous community staff to make certain your Aurora apartment living experience is unrivaled.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Month-to-Month; 3 - 13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bdrm - $200; 2 bdrm - $300
Move-in Fees: $170 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Apres Apartment Homes have any available units?
Apres Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $1,228 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Apres Apartment Homes have?
Some of Apres Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apres Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Apres Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Apres Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Apres Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Apres Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Apres Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Apres Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Apres Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Apres Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Apres Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Apres Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Apres Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Apres Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apres Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

