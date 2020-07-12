/
hale
556 Apartments for rent in Hale, Denver, CO
1 Unit Available
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Two-story townhomes with oak flooring, open living and dining spaces, large kitchens, and upgraded bathroom fixtures. Very close to Trader Joe's, Snooze Eatery and Anthony's Pizza.
224 Units Available
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,348
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1081 sqft
Welcome to Milo, where life thrives. This walkable community, named after Milo Smith who developed several nearby historic neighborhoods, is surrounded by the convenience of high-life attractions.
83 Units Available
The Theo
985 N Albion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,297
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,507
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1046 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers the modern touches desired. On-site amenities include a pool with nearby shuffleboard and other entertainment, yoga center, and courtyard. Rooftop lounge. Homes include spacious layouts.
1 Unit Available
1472 Albion St Apt C
1472 Albion Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
802 sqft
AVAILABLE 09/15/2020 10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS Beautiful two bedroom, 1 bathroom! Bedrooms are carpeted and have large windows for lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
1155 Ash Street
1155 Ash Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1008 sqft
2 weeks FREE RENT!!!!!! This 5th floor updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the Hale neighborhood one of Denver’s hottest neighborhoods,hardwood floors throughout, over sized balcony runs the entire length of home allowing lots of natural
1 Unit Available
748 Fairfax St
748 Fairfax Street, Denver, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2000 sqft
Newly Remodeled 5 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Hilltop Home Available In January.
1 Unit Available
1121 Albion St
1121 Albion Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
928 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Don't miss this opportunity to reside in one of the most desirable areas in Denver, centrally located in the Hale neighborhood just steps from shopping, dining, parks and hospitals.
1 Unit Available
4801 E. 9th
4801 East 9th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,800
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute, Cozy and modern Denver Condo with large kitchen and balcony Quartz counters, stainless steel fully equipped kitchen. Solid surface floors, comfy large leather couch, Queen bed, 2 flat screen tvs.
1 Unit Available
835 Dexter St
835 Dexter Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
700 sqft
One Bedroom next to Rose Medical Center in Hale - Property Id: 263349 Live in a place with some authentic urban character; located in Hilltop.
1 Unit Available
765 Forest St
765 Forest Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
Great Hilltop Duplex - Property Id: 132334 Recently updated Hilltop duplex that lives like a single family. Private back yard, central AC, new appliances, finished basement.
1 Unit Available
1450 Albion St
1450 Albion Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful and Convenient 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Congress Park/Hale Neighborhood. Lease includes Water, Heat, Trash and Parking. Off Street, Reserved Carport parking space. Access to 32 sq ft of storage space.
1 Unit Available
Park Mayfair
955 Eudora Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
989 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This wonderful 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1167 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, and stove! Other great features of this home include great natural lighting, a main floor
Results within 1 mile of Hale
9 Units Available
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
651 sqft
Parks, restaurants, and bars nearby. Each modern residence features a high-end, modern kitchen and ample storage, while on-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry, elevator, and parking. Pets are welcome, too!
17 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,642
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
21 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,410
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,254
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
15 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,185
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,449
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
23 Units Available
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,792
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1228 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
33 Units Available
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,490
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1070 sqft
Sleek apartments come with a fireplace and granite counters. Tons of community amenities, including a game room, yoga center and Google Fiber. Near the Bluebird Theater, Denver Museum of Nature and Science and great restaurants.
6 Units Available
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,457
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1237 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of public transit and many eateries. Units with upgraded finishes and sleek kitchen design. Controlled access community with resident lounge, business center, fitness center, and a complimentary coffee station.
5 Units Available
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,263
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
780 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer kitchens and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include bike storage, a gym and shuffleboard. Relax on the rooftop terrace or try one of the many nearby eateries in your free time.
12 Units Available
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Upgraded units with stainless steel appliances. On-site conveniences include an internet cafe, coffee bar and gym. Resident portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Close to Cherry Park and the heart of downtown.
1 Unit Available
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
559 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Denver's Congress Park neighborhood. Minutes from the cafes and shops of Colfax Avenue and expansive City Park. Amenities include laundry facilities and off-street parking.
3 Units Available
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,242
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
840 sqft
Every unit furnished with updated GE appliances and maple cabinetry. Near destinations such as the Museum of Nature and Science, the Sprouts Farmer's Market, and the Denver Zoo. Near the #20 RTD Bus Stop for easy access to the city and surrounding areas.
4 Units Available
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
675 sqft
Situated in the Congress Park neighborhood, these apartments are completely renovated with open, light-filled floor plans. New kitchens feature stainless appliances and tile backsplash. Complex also has on-site laundry and basic wireless internet.
